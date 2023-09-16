Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness May Have Seemed Like The Perfect Couple, But Insider Claims Split Was A 'Long Time Coming'

One of the best love stories in Hollywood has seemingly been the relationship between Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. Over nearly three decades, the co-lead of Deadpool 3 and his devoted wife have gracefully navigated life's highs and lows, often letting the public glimpse into their journey. But after their story took a bittersweet turn as they announced their separation , an insider alleges the split was a “long time coming” for the seemingly perfect couple.

The beloved Hollywood pair released a joint statement expressing gratitude and love at the end of this past week. Per an exclusive report by Page Six though, the couple disclosed their separation plans to friends and family a while ago and that as a result, their loved ones were aware of the issues within their relationship. In short, it's suggested that this wasn't a sudden decision. The Broadway insider shared their thoughts, saying:

It happened a while ago. Friends and family knew about it.

The source speculated that questions of marital troubles may have begun even before the Les Misérables star returned to Broadway in February 2022 for his role in The Music Man. Said person hinted at a potential cause for the rift, claiming that Deborah Lee Furness wasn't actively involved in the Logan performer's rehearsals. She was allegedly seen “snoozing” during some of his performances. This revelation has led some to believe that their relationship had evolved into more of a roommate situation than a romantic partnership.

Despite those close to the couple sensing that a breakup was on the horizon, fans were seemingly still taken aback by the joint statement released by the pair. In it, they emphasized that their nearly three-decade-long journey together and their decision to separate to pursue individual growth. They added that they will "undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

The love story between Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman began in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli. They ultimately tied the knot in 1996, even before The Greatest Showman alum skyrocketed to fame with his iconic turn as Wolverine in the X-Men movies (which we've ranked). They seemed like the perfect couple from the get-go, with their unwavering support for each other shining through on various occasions. For instance, Jackman publicly lauded Furness when she received the prestigious honor of becoming an Officer of the Order of Australia. Their remarkable love story frequently graced headlines, and the stories added further credence to the undeniable strength of their bond.

There were subject to speculation at time. For example, there were instances when persistent rumors circulated, suggesting that Hugh Jackman might be gay . In response, Deborra-Lee Furness consistently challenged and dismissed these tabloid claims. All in all, they also seemed to keep a united front. Now, as we witness the bittersweet moment of the married couple's separation, it's natural for fans of their journey to feel a tinge of sadness, even though they only observe their lives from a public perspective.

With the news of their separation making waves in Hollywood and among their devoted fan base, many are pondering what lies ahead for this cherished couple. While the specifics of their breakup remain private, it's clear that both Jackman and Furness are placing their family at the forefront. In their statement, they emphasized this commitment by saying:

Our family has been and always will be our highest priority as we undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness.

Regardless of how long this may or may not have been coming, we extend our best wishes to both Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness as they focus on personal growth and embark on the next chapter of their lives.