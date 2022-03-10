Hugh Jackman Put His Ryan Reynolds Feud On Pause To Review Netflix’s The Adam Project

While X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ only time being paired together in the X-Men movies, wasn’t well received for the most part, the two actors have continued to be an important part of each other’s lives… by frequently feuding with one another. Granted, this feud is all in good fun, but every so often they’ll legitimately pause throwing barbs back and forth to share some sincerity. Case in point, Jackman took some time to provide a heartfelt review of Reynolds’ latest movie, Netflix’s The Adam Project.

There’s still another day to go before this time travel flick becomes accessible to people with a Netflix subscription, but Hugh Jackman was able to see The Adam Project early, and he didn’t waste any time recommending it to people on his social media platforms. In the actor’s words:

It is a home run. It is good for everybody. Anybody can see this thing. It will move you, it will make you laugh, it will make you cry, it it just a really, really beautiful story.

The Adam Project follows Ryan Reynolds’ Adam Reed, a time-traveling fighter pilot who accidentally crash-lands in 2022 and encounters his younger self, played by Walker Scobell. The two versions of Adam will need to team up with their late father, Mark Ruffalo’s Louis Reed, to save the future. Describing The Adam Project a “beautiful story,” Hugh Jackman liked that the heart of the movie was an adult man being able to talk with and “counsel” the younger version of himself. The Wolverine actor continued:

Ryan Reynolds, I know, it hurts me to say it, but you are brilliant in this, you are so good. The young man playing opposite him, Walker Scobell, [is] fantastic. Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña, Catherine Keener, it’s an amazing cast. It’s a beautiful movie, and watch it with your family, and just have your kids close by, because you’re gonna wanna hug them.

Hugh Jackman isn’t the only one who has positive things to say about The Adam Project. CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes gave the movie 3.5 out of 5 stars in his review, calling it a “pure blockbuster with beautiful family drama” that’s “one of the most fun movie experiences we've seen so far this year.” That’s not say that the movie is being critically acclaimed, but overall, there’s more positive reception out there for it than negative. Watch Jackman’s full review in the Instagram video below:

Hugh Jackman’s review of The Adam Project comes a little over a week after he and Ryan Reynolds decided to play nice with one another at the movie’s Hollywood premiere, and a month after Reynolds gave Jackman some hilarious portraits for The Music Man revival’s Broadway debut. But don’t think just because these two have traded some compliments and warm sentiments lately that their feud is ending. After all, Jackman got in a great zing at Reynolds at The Adam Project’s premiere that involved Jennifer Garner. So while these two are willing to give deserving props to one another, they’re also perfectly content keeping this amusing conflict going.

You can judge The Adam Project for yourself when it arrives on Netflix tomorrow, March 11. Those looking further ahead into the future can look through the 2022 Netflix movie schedule to learn what the streaming service will release later in the year.