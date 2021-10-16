Hugh Jackman Thanks The Fans And (Of Course) Responded To Ryan Reynolds’ Birthday Gift

Oh, these two. Who knew X-Men Origins: Wolverine would spawn so many sequels ? Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a running “feud”/bromance raging over on social media, and it’s continued through to Jackman’s 53rd birthday. The Aussie actor celebrated his big day on Tuesday and has been receiving a lot of well wishes from family, friends and fans. Among those who got in on the love was Ryan Reynolds, who made a video showing everyone socks with Jackman’s face all over them.

So naturally, when Hugh Jackman recorded a thank you video to everyone for sending birthday love his way, he had to mention Ryan Reynolds and poke a little fun. Check it out:

Hugh Jackman shared that he’s very grateful for all the creative messages he’s received from all who love him, such as songs, pieces of art, bread and sweets. He said it “means a lot” to get all these things from other people to celebrate his birthday. But of course, he had to respond to Ryan Reynolds’ gift of sorts with these words:

I know there’s been a lot of messages about Ryan’s post – him wearing socks with my face on them and wondering where you can get them. Um… you can’t get them anywhere because he made them himself. He darned them himself. I know, it’s just really sad. But anyway, I guess you can just ask him. He might darn you a pair or give you the one’s he’s been wearing.

If you don’t quite know what he’s talking about, Ryan Reynolds made a TikTok to wish his Marvel co-star a happy birthday by sharing the Hugh socks with his Greatest Showman tune playing in the background and the caption “Socks to be Hugh.” Take a look:

Funny enough, it sounds like the TikTok inspired a lot of fans to want Hugh socks of their own, to which Jackman shared are Ryan Reynolds originals. In response to Jackman’s recent video, Reynolds responded with these words:

I’ve been sewing a Hugh Jackman turtleneck, body stocking that is to die for. You’re gonna love it.

These two love poking fun at each other so much, it may never stop. The actors met while shooting X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2008 and have been feuding for longer than they can remember. Apparently, in the beginning, Jackman would jokingly give Reynolds a hard time at first because he was married to Scarlett Johansson, and Jackman was close friends with the actress. Of course later, Reynolds and Johansson divorced, and the Deadpool actor married Blake Lively and took up a much more true-to-the-comics version of Wade Wilson as well.