Huntington: What We Know About The Glen Powell Revenge Thriller

Glen Powell has been one of the most in-demand actors on the planet for the past few years following the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick, and it doesn’t look like the momentum is stopping anytime soon. With the surprise box office hit , Anyone But You, as well as starring roles in Richard Linklater’s Hit Man and the long-awaited Twisters , Powell has been, and will continue to be, just about everywhere. Now he’s preparing for what could be his next great performance in Huntington, a movie described as a revenge thriller.

Is this the first time you’ve heard about Huntington? If so, worry not, because we are about to break down everything we know about the upcoming movie, from its incredible cast to the up-and-coming director making it happen. We even have information about its inspiration on top of all of that. Let’s dig into all the nitty-gritty details, shall we?

(Image credit: Universal)

We aren’t entirely sure when Huntington will land in theaters, as a release date has not yet been announced. But, there’s good reason to believe we won’t be seeing the Glen Powell-led film until well after the 2024 movie calendar has wrapped up, as production hadn’t yet started as of May 2024. With Powell more than likely being busy with promotional commitments for Twisters this summer, it looks like it’ll be at least 2025 before we see this one in action.

Huntington Will Follow A Wealthy Heir Who’ll Stop At Nothing To Get What He Thinks He Deserves

(Image credit: Netflix)

So, you want to know what to expect from Huntington? Well, according to Deadline , the upcoming movie will follow Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell), the heir to a multibillion-dollar fortune who’ll stop at nothing to get what he thinks he deserves. The details pretty much stop there, but with the movie being described as a thriller, this thing could go in various directions. Honestly, not knowing the finer details at this time is making the whole project even more interesting.

Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley, And Ed Harris Lead The Huntington Cast

(Image credit: Netflix / Netflix / HBO)

Though there will certainly be more announcements in the coming weeks and months, the Huntington cast is already shaping up to be a superb and interesting group of actors. In May 2024, IndieWire shared word that Margaret Qualley and Ed Harris would be joining Glen Powell in the upcoming movie. However, while we do know that Powell is set to portray wealthy heir Becket Redfellow, there hasn’t been any word on Qualley and Harris’ respective roles at this time.

Qualley, who many will remember from her appearance in the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cast , has been on a tear the past few years with decorated performances in movies like Poor Things, Sanctuary, and Drive-Away Dolls, with even more on the way. Harris, one of the actors most overdue for an Oscar , has had a legendary career and will bring a lot to the movie no matter the size of his role. Movies like Pollock, The Hours, and Apollo 13, all show his dynamic range.

Expect to hear much more about the rest of the Huntington cast as more announcements are made throughout the movie's development.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Huntington Is Inspired By Alec Guinness’ Kind Hearts And Coronets

(Image credit: General Film Distributors)

If a movie about an heir going to great lengths to get what he thinks is rightfully his sounds familiar, it could have something to do with the fact that Huntington is inspired by the 1949 Alec Guinness movie, Kind Hearts and Coronets.

That film, which was directed by Robert Hamer and based on Roy Horniman's novel, Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal, followed Louis D'Ascoyne Mazzini (Dennis Price), the son of a woman who was disowned by her wealthy family after marrying outside of her class. Upon his mother’s death, Mazzini conceives a plan to kill the family members ahead of him in the line of succession. Guinness, who would famously go on to play Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy, portrayed the eight different members of the D'Ascoyne family targeted by Louis.

Back when Glen Powell’s involvement in Huntington was first announced, Deadline reported the new adaptation will be a little darker than the original (a dark comedy crime caper), but will still have a witty sense of humor.

Emily The Criminal Director John Patton Ford Is Helming Huntington

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Bringing Huntington to life will be John Patton Ford, the filmmaker behind the 2022 crime thriller, Emily the Criminal, which is by far one of the best Aubrey Plaza movies . Back in March 2023, Deadline reported Ford would be writing and directing the new adaptation of Kind Hearts And Coronets, at which point it was described as a movie centering around a super-rich family from upstate New York and the young outcast with a murderous plot to regain his birthright.

This sounds like good news for all the fans obsessed with Emily the Criminal , as it sounds like Ford’s follow-up will be full of intricate and deadly situations and characters who live outside the constraints of absolutes like right and wrong. With Ford attempting to make a name for himself in the thriller genre, this could end up being a lot of fun before it’s all said and done.

The Movie Is Being Made Through A Partnership Between A24 And Studiocanal

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

With highly-anticipated films like MaXXXine, Death Stranding, and The Smashing Machine on the way, it’s safe to say there will be a lot of upcoming A24 movies coming to the big screen over the next months and years. We can add Huntington to that list, as John Patton Ford’s in-the-works thriller is being made through a partnership between A24 and Studiocanal. In May 2024, Deadline shared the news that the two studios were working together on the project, with A24 handling its domestic distribution while Studiocanal would fully finance the film and handle the casting.