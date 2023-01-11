I Can’t Stop Thinking About Seth Rogen In A Powder Pink Suit At The Golden Globes This Year

As the 2021 Golden Globes was a non-televised event, this year’s Golden Globes made a triumphant return last night. Stars made sure to bring it as they wore dazzling outfits that were sure to catch the attention of viewers at home. One actor’s look we can’t stop talking about at this year’s Golden Globes is Seth Rogen’s powder pink suit appearance.

While the black and white suit and tie look is very sporting and traditional, it’s nice once in a while to see a different take on a man’s trendy fashion sense. Seth Rogen showed off a style of his own at the 80th Golden Globe Awards last night donning a light pink shirt underneath his pink blazer, a similar colored tie and matching slacks. The Superbad actor is living proof that a man is perfectly capable of rocking a premiere in piercing pink attire. Take a peek at the handsome actor’s look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Seth Rogen rocked a mullet in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy , and he received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in the miniseries. He played the real-life role of Rand Gauthier, who, in 1995, stole a sex tape from the home of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, and it became one of the most widespread celebrity sex tapes. As Rogen created a good blend of comedy and drama into the role, it's no wonder he got a nomination for it. The show presents two sides of the story and allows us to empathize with both the characters of Gauthier and Anderson. Any actor who is able to bring a role to life without making it one-sided deserves praise.

Along with Pam & Tommy, Seth Rogen was also in the Golden Globe-nominated movie The Fabelmans, where he played “favorite uncle” Bennie Loewy, who is a constant presence in the Fabelman household. While the process of playing Bennie convincingly involved asking director Steven Spielberg uncomfortable questions , luckily there were no questions inappropriate to ask. Roles in projects like The Fabelmans and Pam & Tommy show this comedic actor has plenty of acting range, which we can hopefully see more of in future roles. Here’s an excellent photo of Rogen and the cast of The Fabelmans below:

(Image credit: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The 2023 Golden Globe winners were filled with excellent talent, as The Fabelmans won Best Drama film and The Banshees of Inisherin won Best Musical or Comedy film. Everything Everywhere All at Once also garnered a couple of wins, including Michelle Yeoh, whose A+ reaction when the music tried to play her off while accepting the award was hilariously memorable. They should know by now no one messes with the martial arts actress!

Another memorable moment was when Angela Bassett made sure to honor Chadwick Boseman during her win for Best Supporting Actress in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. I’m sure the late actor is very proud of her making Marvel history for her win and helping to carry on his legacy. A semi-controversial moment occurred when Eddie Murphy name-dropped Will Smith during his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award, poking fun at the televised Oscar slap moment. But considering he has a close relationship with the Smiths and Chris Rock, I guess he’s allowed to do that.