Ooh, A Rom-Com With Regé-Jean Page? If I Can't Have More Bridgerton, Sign Me Up

The world (or those with a Netflix subscription ) first fell for the charm of Regé-Jean Page when he appeared as the Duke in Season 1 of Bridgerton. Then, he broke our hearts when it was revealed that he wouldn't be part of Bridgerton's Season 2 cast. Now, it's highly unlikely he'll ever return to his romance roots on Netflix. However, thankfully, he has signed up for a new rom-com that I'll 100% be seeing.

After Regé-Jean Page left Bridgerton , he made a quick transition to film. The British actor returned to Netflix as part of the cast of The Gray Man, and he played a suave hero in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. While it’s nice to see Page kicking ass in new roles, the Bridgerton fan in me has been yearning to see him in a romance. Fortunately, our wishes have come true, with Variety confirming that the Black Bag actor has signed on for a rom-com.

What we know so far about the romance-comedy flick is that it's titled Italianna. Also, Regé-Jean Page’s leading lady will be Halle Bailey, who blew audiences out of the water as Ariel in The Little Mermaid and Nettie in The Color Purple. The rom-com will be directed by Marry Me’s Kat Coiro and written by Beast’s Ryan Engle, however, there are no plot details yet. It is an original story though, and that only ups my excitement.

Without knowing what Italianna will be about, I’m already signing up, knowing that Regé-Jean Page leads it.

He was a total standout in Bridgerton’s first season. While his character was initially hesitant to let love in due to his childhood trauma, we saw his icy exterior melt into intense passion and vulnerability for Daphne Bridgerton. His chemistry with co-star Phoebe Dynevor was such a success that fans even hoped the two were dating in real life . The Regency heartthrob delivered such a charismatic performance that he was given “internet boyfriend” status by the fans , and he received nominations from the Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Considering what a commanding screen presence Regé-Jean Page had in Bridgerton, it was a real shame we didn’t see him return in Season 2. Sure, that installment centered around the love story of Anthony and Kate, but it would have been nice to see Simon cameo with Daphne.

The reason the talented actor left Bridgerton after Season 1 comes with a short and long answer . The short version was to focus on the love story of another Bridgerton character. The long version says Page reportedly could have come back and received $50,000 per episode . However, he decided to stick with his guns and not return to best serve the story’s original direction and characters.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We may not have Regé-Jean Page anymore on Bridgerton, but at least we have another excuse to swoon over him in his upcoming rom-com. He’ll no doubt bring the same allure, intensity, and stares that made audiences love him in the first place.