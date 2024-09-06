I Finally Watched The Fall Guy And I Need To Talk About The Twist

The Fall Guy is a very fun movie that I finally got a chance to watch. I wouldn’t say it’s one of Emily Blunt’s best roles , nor would I say it’s one of Ryan Gosling’s best films , but it is a very entertaining addition to their filmography. Action movie fans should love it, as it has an abundance of explosions, sweet romantic moments, and very attention-grabbing musical numbers.

All the ingredients are there for a box office smash. Even though it didn’t fulfill its full box office potential , it’s a movie that has so much character. It’s unapologetically charming for its silliness. You can feel this enthusiastic energy in all areas, including the film’s big twist and reveal.

The story’s villain is one of the things that makes the movie so entertaining.

Warning: The Fall Guy spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I Loved That The Fall Guy Villain Is An Actor Because It Works With The Film’s Premise So Well

The Fall Guy is a film made by and for movie lovers. It’s a movie about Hollywood that also pays a lot of homage to the magic of filmmaking and could even make some appreciate the art of the action movie.

The film’s love of the movie world makes it such a fun detail that the main antagonist is an actor. This feels like a cheeky nod to the occasional difficult actors. Even if they’re not actually engaging in villainy, to the crew, it may sometimes feel like actors are the big bad guys. The Fall Guy sets up a semi-convoluted plot surrounding Tom Ryder’s (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) disappearance. Because it's such a mystery, it surprised me when we learned what really happened to him and why.

This is a surprising development, but not unbelievable. Many actors could be narcissistic sociopaths for all we know. It’s a rare occurrence to see a movie with a character who's actor who is also a villain.

This makes the comedy even more creative because an actor as an over-the-top villain makes sense. Famous actors have enough resources, power, and influence that they could make very powerful villains (and some have). Tom is the bad guy, but in a goofy way that keeps things lighthearted. His ridiculousness almost makes him a cartoon villain.

The film is also about stunt performers, a profession often overshadowed by actors. Therefore, seeing the stuntman become the hero and take the lead is fun; it's a loving tribute to stunt people. An actor as the main villain honors that by showing how they under-appreciate their stunt doubles.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Twist Sets Up A Really Fun Final Act

The final act revolves around Colt (Ryan Gosling) and Jody (Emily Blunt) trying to expose the truth about Tom and Gail (Hannah Waddingham). Their efforts to stop them become increasingly ridiculous as the final act escalates. This includes more action and fight scenes that dial up the ridiculousness by seeing how far it can push things until it gets too cartoony.

This decision to go all out produces glorious results. We see an impressive display of action and fight scenes. The grandiosity is its beauty. This also accumulates in other fun scenes towards the final half, like a great cameo.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Fall Guy Twist Allows Ryan Gosling And Aaron Taylor Johnson To Play Off Each Other In Very Entertaining Ways

Some of The Fall Guy’s funniest scenes involved Ryan Gosling and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. They don’t have many scenes together but their few are hilarious. The scene where it’s revealed that Tom is behind everything is one of the movie’s funniest moments. It’s mainly due to Gosling’s lines and the antics of Johnson’s character.

It’s almost a battle of insanity; one with lines, one with behavior. Johnson also creates this accent that fits his character’s weirdness. Gosling and Johnson are very talented actors who are exciting to watch together. Johnson has a chameleon-like quality to his acting. He truly becomes his character. Gosling is a reliable actor who always gives a knockout performance. They each have shining moments but also have plenty of great comedic moments together.

In the first half of the movie, we barely see Johnson and Gosling interact, but the second half involves a lot more critical scenes with them. It’s really when the movie reaches its peak.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Hannah Waddingham Also Gets To Show Her Best Villain Side In The Fall Guy

I am not familiar with Hannah Waddingham’s entire movie and television history, but I am a Ted Lasso fan. Therefore, I knew her from there, but she is almost unrecognizable in The Fall Guy. Waddingham is one of those actors who you can kind of tell would play a wicked villain. Her role as Gail confirmed my suspicions.

She’s great in this film. She’s funny but also has an edge that lets you know she has no problem committing crimes to protect her assets and future. Waddingham is a surprising scene stealer in the movie and one of the best cast members of The Fall Guy , which made me want to see her in more villain roles.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

It Makes The Film’s Final Moments Even More Surprising

There is an after-credit scene that reveals the fate of Gail and Tom. They don’t get to escape. Sadly, Tom even gets blown up by entering a danger zone carelessly. It’s a shocking but also kind of funny moment. It’s karma for his crimes but also his pride, because he wanted to say he did all his stunts on his own. His final moment is like a stunt gone wrong, and it’s a deliciously devious moment.

It’s made even greater by the fact that many will not know to stick around until after the credits to see it. This is another clever homage to the action movie genre. Marvel made end credit scenes relevant again and they’re some of the best-known action movies. This feels like another nod to the beauty of the action movie.

The Fall Guy is a fun movie from the beginning to the end, but I believe its back half is where the film really shines.