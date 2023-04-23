The Fall Guy: An Updated Cast List Including Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt

We may still be working our way through the schedule of 2023 new movie releases , but there are already a number of exciting titles to look forward to in the coming year. A feature that’s sure to make an impression on cinema buffs is The Fall Guy , which we know a bit about at this point. It’s an action thriller, which sees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the two leading roles. They’re not the only notable names in the mix, though, as the cast features several other famous faces, all of whom we’re going to discuss.

Based on the ‘80s TV show of the same name, the movie was originally conceived as another vehicle for Dwayne Johnson, who would’ve teamed up with filmmaker McG . But by 2020, it was reported that Ryan Gosling was working on a similar-sounding project with Iron Man 3 and Hobbs & Shaw writer Drew Pearce and David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2, Bullet Train and more. The production was revealed to be The Fall Guy in 2022 and, by August of that year, Emily Blunt was confirmed for the action movie . The story centers on a veteran stuntman working with the star who he doubled for (and was replaced by) years prior. And suddenly, said actor disappears. Given that the cast has now been filled out, it’s only right that we make note of the rest of the stars. Now, let’s get to it:

Ryan Gosling

What hasn’t the Canadian superstar done at this point? His film career began with Remember the Titans, Believer and other flicks, yet it was 2004’s The Notebook that really earned him recognition. From there, he’s landed roles in dramas such as Half Nelson, The Place Beyond the Pines, La La Land and First Man. Of course, the A-lister is also known for his roles in blockbuster fare, with The Nice Guys, Blade Runner 2049 and The Gray Man being among his action-related outings. His next movie is the highly anticipated Barbie, in which he plays a Ken (complete with holy abs and platinum blonde hair). He’ll play the washed-up stuntman in the upcoming thriller, and it more than seems like a role that would suit him.

Emily Blunt

A titan of the stage and screen, Emily Blunt has truly been around the block. She made her big-screen debut in drama film My Summer of Love, before solidifying herself as a force in the iconic fashion dramedy The Devil Wears Prada. She’s since starred in The Jane Austen Book Club, Charlie Wilson’s War, The Adjustment Bureau and more. Though she shines in smaller films, she’s also a bonafide blockbuster mainstay, thanks to Looper, Sicario, Jungle Cruise and the like. But her crowning achievement in the realm of thrillers is Edge of Tomorrow. She more than held her own alongside co-star Tom Cruise, who apparently called her a pussy. ( Blunt has since clarified the comments ) The actress, who’ll next appear in Oppenheimer, plays Ryan Gosling’s makeup artist love interest, though I don’t expect her to sit on the sidelines.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Most actors would love to have a career like Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s, which includes a wide array of productions. While he began appearing in films during the 2000s, his breakthrough role wouldn’t come until 2010 in the form of the comic book film Kick-Ass, and he’d star in the 2013 sequel as well. Taylor-Johnson has starred in small drama films like Nocturnal Animals and A Million Little Pieces, which he co-wrote. However, it’s the big-budget circuit where he’s truly made his name. He’s dazzled audiences in major movies, including Godzilla, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tenet, The King’s Man and Bullet Train, on which he worked with David Leitch. He’ll also return to the superhero genre later this year in Spider-Man spinoff Kraven the Hunter. Taylor-Johnson will play the missing star in Leitch’s latest , and I'm eager to see how he approaches the role.

Winston Duke

A lot of people would probably agree with me when I say Winston Duke is a special kind of talent, and his rise within Hollywood has been swift. After making guest appearances on TV shows like Law & Order: SVU and Modern Family, he jumped to the big screen in a big way via Black Panther in 2018. His portrayal of the mighty M’Baku has earned considerable praise, and he only improved on his work in the 2022 sequel, Wakanda Forever. In between those two box office hits, he also starred in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame as well as Us, Nine Days and Spenser Confidential. Per reports, Duke joins The Fall Guy as the best friend of Ryan Gosling’s character. Hopefully, he's truly able to flex his acting chops.

Stephanie Hsu

Any production would be fortunate to have a performer like Stephanie Hsu, who’s proving herself to be one of the entertainment industry’s best and brightest. She booked TV gigs in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Awkwafina if Nora from Queens and Poker Face, with her next small-screen role coming by way of American Born Chinese. When it comes to movies, Hsu played a small role in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. She took the movie world by storm in 2022, however, with her show-stopping (and Oscar-nominated) performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Hsu, who was a breakout star in The Spongebob Musical, will next appear in the comedy film Joy Ride. The Universal Pictures movie tapped Hsu to play the assistant to Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s movie star, which could be a humorous role.

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham is easily one of the most popular actresses in the business right now. She’s been in the game for some time, earning notoriety from shows like Game of Thrones and Krypton. The series that just about everyone seems to know her from, though, is Ted Lasso, which earned her a Primetime Emmy. Since then, she’s been nabbed some solid film roles in The Hustle and Hocus Pocus. And she’s signed on to the cast of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two as well as the animated Garfield movie. Waddingham will play a film producer in The Fall Guy, marking yet another instance in which she portrays someone who’s large and in charge.

Teresa Palmer

Another cast member with plenty of experience under their belt is Teresa Palmer, who’s amassed more than a few recognizable credits in nearly the past two decades. Some might remember her from The Grudge 2, The Sorceror’s Apprentice, I Am Number Four and Warm Bodies. She’s starred in her fair share of thrillers as well. When it comes to that genre, she can claim, Point Break, Lights Out, Hacksaw Ridge and Message from the King among others. And in terms of TV, she most recently starred as the lead of A Discovery of Witches, which ended after three seasons in 2022 Unlike her co-stars, Palmer’s role in the Ryan Gosling-led movie has not been disclosed, and there’s no indication as to when we’ll get details on her character.

The Fall Guy, which is currently in post-production, has certainly amassed an impressive cast, and I can’t wait to see what Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and co. bring to it. We’ll see when the film opens in theaters on March 1, 2024.