Can I Be Honest? The ‘Great… Importance’ Of Those Avengers Endgame: Encore Scenes Is Bumming Me Out

I think I’ve seen every Marvel movie in the order they came out, and I’ve kept up with most of the Disney+ shows. (OK, I didn’t watch Moon Knight.) I like to think of myself as a casual-but-invested MCU fan. I’m not someone who is skipping movies or (usually) complaining about the franchise. I honestly even really liked the critically panned The Marvels ! However, I just can’t deal with this Avengers Endgame: Encore situation.

The Russo brothers, in my opinion, have done a great job drumming up interest in Doomsday after Marvel kicked things off with that big, live chair announcement. They’ve been doing the rounds. They’ve had a lot of fun and emotional posts about their history with the franchise. Plus, they’ve made some comments heavily teasing the upcoming movie, particularly when it comes to Encore additions. It’s this latter part where they are losing me.

For example, they were asked by Empire about one of the additional sequences that was added to Encore specifically for the release. It’s a post credits scene set in the TVA where we learn Earth-10005 (Fox’s X-Men’s Universe) and Earth-1127 collide, leading to a chain reaction and Ke Huy Quan stating “the multiverse is collapsing.” Per Joe Russo, this is going to have a “great level of importance” moving forward.

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It’s the most profound thing that's ever happened to the MCU. It is the perceived end of times. Everything the TVA was set up to do is to protect the timelines from collapsing, and now they're in a catastrophic collapse. And so that scene, I would argue, yes, has a great level of importance. I wouldn't say that it is more important than another scene. But it is certainly critical to the storytelling of Doomsday.

It’s been clear given all of the casting the multi-verse was going to collide for a while. I just really hate that this scene is coming out months before the release of the actual movie I want to see. It's supposed to be super important, but if I want to see it in person I have to go pay to see another version of a movie I’ve already seen in theaters. If it was of such “great” “importance” to the upcoming Marvel movie , why has it been dumped into the lore like this?

Look, I know there’s a rundown of all of the scenes all over the Internet already. I have read them, obviously, and these scenes have been confirmed to have been shot during the production of Doomsday. So, I can go in with the info without having seen the four minutes, and I probably will.

I also get why Marvel wanted to bring back Endgame; it’s a great movie. I understand why they wanted to add some new stuff to entice people to come to theaters and for the superfans to get jazzed. I get even with only four minutes of extra footage the re-release did big dollars and has been good business for theaters overall.

I just have no interest in re-seeing a slightly different version of this movie, and I also don’t want to have to consume even more Marvel content before I go to the theater this December. It's already been a lot to take in, and it bums me out there's stuff that could be THAT important that feels like it is being inserted into an old movie. If it's not so important I need to see it ahead of time, then it feels like we're really overselling everything, and if it that important it kind of feels weird and inappropriate to make people go see an old movie to see it inserted in there. It's bumming me out.