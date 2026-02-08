I Just Found Out There's A Roblox Movie Coming, And I'm Asking My Son What 'Steal A Brainrot' Means

My kids, like countless others around the world, are obsessed with Roblox; so much so that it has taken over our lives at this point. Money from birthdays, Christmas, and their allowances is often spent on Robux so they can have their characters styling and profiling during games like “Steal a Brainrot.” Speaking of which, did you know they’re making a big-screen adaptation of the worldwide sensation? I just found out, and I have so many questions.

Like my parents calling every single game “Mario,” I’m admittedly in the dark when it comes to the ins and outs of Roblox. I mean, I have enough parental settings on their accounts to prevent them from talking with strangers or doing any damage to my bank account, but I have no idea what’s going on. That said, I had to get to the bottom of this new movie that’s in the works.

(Image credit: Ryan's Tech Garage / Roblox)

As much as I would love to tell my kids that they’ll be seeing the Roblox movie at any point on the 2026 movie schedule, I highly doubt that’s going to happen. I mean, Deadline only announced the project back in January of this year, and outside of information about Story Kitchen developing the project alongside the creators of Steal a Brainrot, nothing has been said about production, a cast, or even a director at this point.

There are plenty of new titles that could add to the list of great video game movies in the coming weeks and months, but this won’t be one of them. That said, I’ll be following this one closely. This is mostly so my son quits hounding me about Steal a Brainrot, something that I still don’t fully understand.

So, What Does ‘Steal A Brainrot’ Mean?

(Image credit: FuzzBlox / Roblox)

My kids are among the millions of Roblox players who have been spending way too much time playing “Steal a Brainrot” since the game launched in May 2025. When I caught wind of the new movie, I decided to go straight to the source (my son) to see if I could find out what “Steal a Brainrot” means, and I was only left more confused than before. After that, I went to the Roblox website and found a description that makes about as much sense as his explanation (I’m not including the emojis, though):

Buy a Brainrot

Steal Brainrots from other players

Generate money

Rebirth

Buy slaps and troll gear to troll other players

What does this mean? My Millennial brain can’t decipher this Gen Z (Gen Alpha?) lingo, and I’m slowly morphing into my dad like one of those Animorph book covers from my youth. With that in mind, I went back to the Deadline article, which described “brainrots” as “absurd, meme-inspired characters or items” that players buy and steal for their collection. I think we’re getting somewhere…

What Will This Roblox Movie Be About?

(Image credit: Stay Wild Gaming / Roblox)

Is Steal a Brainrot going to be 90 minutes of characters running around spitting out Gen Z lingo while stealing memes and causing mayhem? Beats me. However, we are living in a world that gave us A Minecraft Movie, a feature film that not only captured the heart, soul, and odd sensibilities of the popular video game but also gave us a somewhat thoughtful and engaging story.

Again, nothing has been announced about the story or how the popular game (it has been played 57 billion times in less than a year), but I wouldn’t be surprised if Story Kitchen finds a way to give us some kind of story with this one. I would love to see some kind of self-referential tone that pokes fun at itself and doesn’t take itself too seriously. Basically, I don’t want to spend a couple of hours on a Saturday with a hundred or so kids freaking out about stealing Handsome Squidwird or Skibidi Toilets if there’s no hook.

My Kids Lost Their Minds Upon Hearing The News

(Image credit: Pyrrho / Roblox)

Just like with the upcoming Backrooms adaptation, I think I told my kids about Steal a Brainrot a little too soon. Ever since I broke the news a couple of weeks ago, they have been losing their minds and asking when the Roblox movie is coming out. I’m not saying they ask about it all the time, but I’ve been fielding questions about the movie, its release date, and so many other things whenever they get home from school or boot up Roblox.

Though I don’t really understand the game at this point, I know that my kids love it, and seeing them get this excited for something in turn makes me amped up for this project. And I’m pretty sure I’m not alone. Remember how I mentioned earlier that this game has been played 57 billion times (and counting) as of February 2026.

This Isn’t The Only Roblox Movie In The Works

(Image credit: Roblox)

As much as some parents wish Roblox is just a trend that’ll eventually go away, the truth is the property is one of the biggest in the world, and it’s been like that for well over a decade at this point. That being said, it should come as no surprise that this is just one of the movies in the works based on the game.

In October 2025, Deadline reported that a Grow a Garden movie was in the works from Story Kitchen, which will be adapting the outrageously popular game for the big screen. Though not as big as Steal a Brainrot, this game has been played 34 billion times since launching last March. Again, that’s wild.

Similarly, Variety reported in July 2025 that Roblox had launched a new licensing platform with some of the biggest players in the entertainment industry (Netflix, Lionsgate, Sega, Kodansha). While this deal is mostly geared towards getting popular characters from movies, TV, and video games on the popular platform, it’s a sign of things to come.

Well, that’s about all there is to know about Steal a Brainrot right now. I’ll make sure to keep this updated on all the latest information about the video game movie, for myself and every other parent trying to wrap their heads around this one.