I Know What You Did Last Summer Just Officially Cast A Legacy Actor, And There’s More Good News

While the 2024 movies designed to thrill, delight, and scare audiences seem to have been doing the trick, there are more projects already looking to step into the limelight. The recently announced I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy-quel is such a project, especially with OG stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt both in talks to return.

Fans are going to love the latest update on the other massive late ‘90s horror hit’s new groove, as the next chapter has now officially cast a legacy actor, with even more good news waiting on the hook. Per reporting out of Variety , fans of Ray Bronson should be prepared to see what he looks like almost three decades later.

That’s because Freddie Prinze Jr. has now been announced as confirmed to be returning for what will be his third appearance in the series. As Prinze’s earlier I Know What You Did Last Summer update had him noted as “in talks,” this announcement feels like it’s been a long time coming. Speaking of “talks,” the other good news about this report is the fact that Jennifer Love Hewitt is working on her own deal to potentially return as well.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Fans of both entries in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise could probably say this was something bound to happen. I mean, Hewitt herself teased the possibility earlier this year as well, but in a post-Scream VI world, we horror folks have learned not to take legacy cast members’ returns as granted. Still, if only a contract is standing between the 9-1-1 star and a new round of terror, the matter is still further along than it was yesterday.

The clock continues to tick on though, as the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel is rumored to start shooting in October. We’ve already seen scheduling conflicts alter the roster of young cast members, as Riverdale alum Camilla Mendes left the film to fulfill her role in the latest iteration of the cinematic reboot of Masters of the Universe. So while you might be inspired to celebrate both Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt being back in the mix, you should hold off until that dotted line is signed.

A fourth I Know What You Did Last Summer picture is something legacy fans are probably still pumped over, and that fact could work in Hewitt’s favor at the bargaining table. But just in case there is a last minute break down in negotiations, at least 1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer did the series a favor in setting up a potential exit for Julie:

They Think They're Safe (Final Scene) | I Still Know What You Did Last Summer | Creature Features - YouTube Watch On

We’ll have to continue to wait and see what happens with the latest I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy-quel. But in the meantime, you can stream the original 1997 classic, on AMC+, which can easily be added onto a valid Prime Video subscription .

