I Know What You Did Last Summer’s Sequel Is Reportedly Filming Soon, And I Need Official Casting News ASAP
I Know What You Did Last Summer is returning to theaters, and it's going to start filming sooner than you might think.
The horror genre's renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, to the joy of fans like myself. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters with new sequels, and that'll continue with the forthcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer flick. It turns out the upcoming horror movie is filming soon, so I'm going to need some official casting news ASAP.
Back in February it was revealed that a new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie was being developed, and that OG stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. were being approached to reprise their roles as Julie and Ray. A new report by Production Weekly revealed that the slasher is aiming to film from October to December in Australia. This is thrilling news that makes the movie feel all the more real, but officially casting now feels more important than ever.
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. appeared in the first two I Know What You Did Last Summer movies, with their characters managing to survive their bloody run-ins with The Fisherman. both Hewitt and Prinze have shared their excitement to ink a deal, but nothing has been made official at the time of writing this story. But if filming is going to begin in a month and a half, then the studio better make some moves soon.
Aside from Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt's return to the slasher franchise, there's another big name that longtime fans of the franchise want to see return to fight The Fisherman. Namely I Still Know's Brandy Norwood, who has expressed interest in reprising her role as Julie's roommate Karla.
More to come...
