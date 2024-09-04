Looks Like The I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot Just Lost One Of Its Lead Stars

For all the upcoming horror movies that are completely original projects, tradition holds that a solid number of them will be sequels, prequels, reboots and revivals. From Terrifier 3 to Apartment 7A to Nosferatu, familiar characters will be all over spooky season and beyond. But it turns out one of the new additions that was previously cast for Sony's upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel will not be around anymore, and has left the project.

Unfortunately for any Riverdale fans hoping to see that show’s Veronica Lodge going from a gonzo TV thriller to a throwback ‘90s slasher, actress Camila Mendes has reportedly dropped out of starring in the impending quasi-reboot. As it turns out, what Mendes did last summer isn’t as vital as what she’ll be doing in the near future: co-starring in Amazon MGM’s upcoming blockbuster Masters of the Universe .

As it turns out, even though Mendes was cast opposite Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man in mid-August 2024, and she was added to the IKWYDLS cast several weeks prior, the Mattel production apparently takes precedence over the horror flick. According to Deadline , the Do Revenge actress was unable to figure out a way to make scheduling work across both projects, and thus backed out of the lower-budgeted release.

Mendes has been quite busy as of late, having turned her years as Veronica into more and more career opportunities. Earlier in 2024, she starred in Carlson Young's Cinderella-riffing rom-com Upgraded, and also co-starred opposite YouTube star Rudy Mancuso in his directorial debut Música. She is also producing the upcoming coming-of-age comedy Griffin in Summer through her new production company Honor Role, which was co-founded with Happy Death Day star Rachel Matthews.

For now, I Know What You Did Last Summer is still set to go forward as planned, presumably with an extra bit of casting going down before the production kicks off filming soon . While nothing has been confirmed in full just yet, O.G. stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. have long been in negotiations to reprise their roles of Julia and Ray, respectively.

In July, Mendes was part of a casting report that also included Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline, The Wilds Sarah Pidgeon, Tell Me Lies’ Tyriq Withers and the live-action Little Mermaid’s Jonah Hauer-King. Jenn Kaytin Robinson will be directing from a script penned by Leah McKendrick, based on a story they wrote together that is reportedly a direct follow-up to the second film.

It’s unclear at this point when I Know What You Did Last Summer will hit the 2025 movie schedule , or if it’ll even be beyond that time-frame. While waiting for updates, the TV adaptation is still currently available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription .