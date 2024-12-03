The New I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Is Now Filming, And The First Set Photo Is Giving Me Chills In The Best Way

Our outlook on the upcoming 2025 movies is getting a bit clearer, and in the case of one specific movie, the past is coming back to haunt us all. Sarah Michelle Gellar’s I Know What You Did Last Summer update has now paid off, with the announcement that the new legacy-quel has officially started filming. And what better way for the official social media presence to stoke those fires than to share a set photo that gives me, and probably most other fans, chills in the best way.

As you’ll see below, it’s not a complicated first look we’ve got here. But then again, what more do you need for a tease to Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s latest fight for survival? Take a look for yourself, and prepare to get hooked:

Production is underway for #IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer. Exclusively in theatres this summer. 🎬 pic.twitter.com/2mRBbXyMeCDecember 3, 2024

Ok friends, it’s time to start speculating just what is going to happen in the I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy-quel. And if my brief research into I Still Know What You Did Last Summer is any indication…we could see Muse Watson’s Ben Willis return yet again. While the NCIS vet is currently 76 years old, there’s always a chance that we could see a Nick Castle/James Jude Courtney style double team to bring this new Fisherman to life. I mean, it worked for Halloween 2018!

Seeing as we’re still in the dark about what director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and writer Leah McKendrick are actually doing with the story to I Know What You Did Last Summer, that sort of chatter is probably going to start filling the airwaves.

Which only leaves the question of whether or not this new film pulls a Scream on us on two fronts, thanks to a potential break of Ray and Julie’s marriage. So far, all we know is that Freddie Prinze Jr.’s confirmed casting is in hand, and Jennifer Love Hewitt’s latest update to Parade showing that she’s not committed to the picture just yet.

I’m not sure how to take the start of production. Is this a smokescreen before announcing that Ms. Hewitt’s scream queen is confirmed to be dead after the wild ending of I Still Know What You Did Last Summer?Could the 9-1-1 star be angling to turn Julie into the new Fisherman? Someone’s playing their hand of secrecy a little too well, and I’m sure I’m not the only person to be freaking out.

Then again, that’s pretty much par for the course with another entry to a franchise where the wildest movie vacations turn into some serious trouble for our protagonists. We may not know much about where the next chapter of the I Know What You Did Last Summer saga is heading, but it kind of feels good to just know that it’s happening, and the hook is still as sharp as it’s always been.

