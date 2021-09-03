Sarah Michelle Gellar Posts Sweet Anniversary Post For Freddie Prinze Jr. After Getting The Date Wrong

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples for decades. From the 1990s classic I Know What You Did Last Summer to the Scooby-Doo movies, audiences chronicled their relationship over the years. Fans have even gotten peeks into their decades-long marriage despite Gellar and Prinze Jr. maintaining some sense of privacy. After so many years together, there’s bound to be some confusion over special moments and anniversaries as days start to blur together. This culminated in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum forgetting her wedding anniversary with the Punky Brewster star. After being reminded by multiple outlets, Gellar decided to dedicate a sweet social media post to Prinze Jr.

The Masters of the Universe: Revelation star took to her Instagram to shout out her husband on their special day. According to Sarah Michelle Gellar, she believed her anniversary with Freddie Prinze Jr. was a day later until her circle of mom friends corrected her. The Buffy star recognized her error by sending a loving message to her husband of 19 years.

Today, on our 19[th] wedding anniversary, I would like to take this opportunity to thank @goodmorningamerica and @usweekly for alerting my #momsquad that it was indeed our anniversary, and in turn thank my #momsquad for alerting me, as I honestly thought it was tomorrow. Happy anniversary @realfreddieprinze today, tomorrow and any day after that I think might be our anniversary in the future.

As seen in Sarah Michelle Gellar’s post, married couples can get confused over special days especially after being together for so many years. As a couple, Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have shown their love and devotion on many occasions. But of course, it took her friends seeing Good Morning America and Us Weekly to think about her anniversary. At least, she took the time to shout out her other half on their special day. To see how the Buffy star marked this special day, check out her Instagram post below:

A photo posted by on

Of course, Freddie Prinze Jr. couldn’t leave his beloved wife to take all the blame. He decided to leave a comment on Sarah Michelle Gellar’s anniversary post. The Star War Rebels star gave his hilarious take on the unexpected faux pas by replying:

I’m sticking with tomorrow. I don’t care what they said.

Freddie Prinze Jr. set the example of what it is like to be a devoted husband to his wife. He decided to stick by her no matter what the world was saying. Plus, it’s their anniversary if they want to celebrate it a day later, that’s up to them. This moment only led to followers getting to share in Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s wedding anniversary. Hopefully, the Hollywood couple will let fans congratulate them again on their big day when they hit a major milestone next year.