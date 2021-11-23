I Love Advent Calendars, And There's An Awesome One For Harry Potter Fans This Holiday Season

Are you an Advent Calendar fan? Do you love all things Harry Potter? Do you or have you always wanted a cute Funko Pop that will sit politely on your work desk and bring you random moments of joy? Still with me? Great. Because this year the powers that be have brought you all of these things in one shiny package.

Every time I go and visit Universal Studios Orlando, one of my favorite things to do is shop around for Harry Potter chocolate frogs for that certain someone at Honeydukes or some excellent new Gryffinder knits for my sister, obviously, as my family knows I’m a total Ravenclaw (and have the gear to prove it). Unfortunately for me, I will not be visiting Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Parlour or any of my other favorite Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, or Diagon Alley locales this holiday season. Which means I’m hoping for the next best thing: an Advent Calendar.

Last year for Christmas my favorite sister (she’s my only sister) actually got me what may be the créme de la créme of makeup Advent Calendars over at ASOS . This year I am very publicly asking her for Harry Potter Funko Pops, as one with a moderately public platform is wont to do. The set is produced by Funko and there are several options for fans, but they all seem to have Ron, Harry and Hermione in common.

Amazon has an offer for one set for $39.99 -- which is a great price given the OG list price is $59.99. There’s also a separate deal where you can get two sets for $59.99, which brings the price per item down even further. This is obviously a great price if you also have two to four kids and want to get these as stocking stuffers this holiday season. No one wants to share Ron, Hermione, and Harry, Mom! In fact there are 24 vinyl figurines in the set, however, which means a lot of characters should be getting their dues.

I knew Advent Calendars were all the rage, but I really don’t think I understood until recently just the absolute wide swath of options there are out there for Harry Potter fans. You like LEGOS? You have a kid who likes LEGOS? There’s a Harry Potter Advent Calendar for LEGOs . You have an older kid who would be more interested in Wizarding World mementos or other swag? There’s a Harry Potter: Holiday Magic Advent calendar for that too.

And I know not everyone is in love with Harry Potter, but if you're loving this Advent Calendar idea as much as I am, there are a ton of options all over the Internet, including even Funko Pop sets for other fandoms.

(I don't even watch Rick and Morty and that one looks amazing for fans.)

There is honestly nothing more delightful than getting a present that just keeps on giving. You get to open something for 24 whole days in a row. Advent technically starts on November 28th this year, and honestly not everyone even celebrates Advent, but I’ve gotten these sets for friends even for Christmas before. It almost works better because you can start on January 1. Even though the holiday magic is over at that point, you still get to open something every day that will brighten your day.

