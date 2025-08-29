I Loved Sinners, And A Lot Of That Is Because Of How Similar It Is To My Favorite Oscar-Winning Movie

Ryan Coogler's Sinners was an instant classic when it hit the 2025 movie schedule, gaining widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. Despite that, I took far too long to watch what may become my favorite Michael B. Jordan movie, though Creed still holds a special place in my heart. I love this movie, and I think a large part of it is because of the Oscar-winning movie it reminds me of.

While this vampire period-piece certainly is in a league of its own in storytelling, I couldn't help but be reminded of my favorite movie of all time while watching. As it turns out, even the director acknowledged the similarities between Sinners and O Brother, Where Art Thou?, and I have to talk about it because I would love it if more people started copying these movies.

Sinners Reminds Me A Lot Of O Brother Where Art Thou

In terms of plot, Sinners and O Brother, Where Art Thou? couldn't be any more different. One is a drama-turned-horror tale about two mobster brothers using their money to start a juke joint for their friends, the other is a comedy about three escaped convicts on the run and in search of treasure.

Given those descriptions, the casual observer wouldn't think there's a chance they have anything in common. There's no juke joint in O Brother, Where Art Thou? and almost certainly no vampires. There's also no treasure in Sinners, though I guess in that regard, you could say both movies are similar.

Of course, anyone who saw both movies would spot the similarities pretty quickly. Both films are set in Depression Era Mississippi, and there's music involved. If I didn't know any better, I'd say it's a spiritual successor to the Coen Brothers' movie, but of course, we know that's not the case. That said, if anyone wants to come by and make a third movie that hits on these three key points, I'd love for this to be an unofficial trilogy!

Both Have Plenty Of Music, Without Bordering Into Being A Musical

While I'm not sure it would ever be included in a list of the best music movies of all time, one cannot deny the catchiness of all the music that's in Sinners. Between the characters of Sammie and Remmick, there are some toe-tapping tunes that would make anyone move, living or dead.

When talking about the similarities between Sinners and O Brother, Where Art Thou? when it comes to music, the blues influence is a major standout. I also appreciate that both movies worked with the cast and, if they could, allowed them to play alongside the actual musicians. The exception being George Clooney, who, despite his famous aunt, was not gifted with her singing ability.

What I love most about both of these movies is how much music they incorporate, but neither would be classified as a musical. At the same time, both stories are heavily intertwined in the music, serving as a vehicle for the greater story that's being told.

Ryan Coogler Listed O Brother Where Art Thou As An Influence On Sinners

Ryan Coogler is, understandably, a lover of movies. He leaned on his love of many iconic films of the past to help make Sinners, and hasn't been shy about sharing which ones. In an interview with SciFiNow.com, he ran down the list of influences, and as one might guess, O Brother, Where Art Thou? was included:

It’s genre-fluid so there’s also a lot of Coen brothers’ influence in this, starting with Inside Llewyn Davis. There’s some O Brother, Where Art Thou?, some Fargo, definitely some No Country For Old Men. But truthfully, the biggest influences are not in cinema. The novel Salem’s Lot is a massive influence on the film.

I can see the Salem's Lot influence (especially since we wrote about it), but there's a part of me that feels as though Ryan Coogler is underselling just how much of O Brother, Where Art Thou? is found in the movie. The music alone was what set off alarm bells, but it's not the only thing.

I think the fact that the movie is set in Mississippi during the Prohibition Era does a lot of heavy lifting as well. Even when they're about two different things, it's hard not to compare them when it looks like the characters could show up in each other's movies.

I know the rumor mill about Sinners getting a sequel has run rampant, but if it's not all of the characters of these two universes meeting, I'm not sure I need to see it. In truth, the ship might've sailed in having these two worlds collide, considering how much time separated the two movies. Still, I'm sure Hollywood would love to hear a pitch if anyone has ideas.

Where You Can Watch Sinners On Streaming

Where You Can Watch O Brother Where Art Thou On Streaming

