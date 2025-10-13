Where Do JLo And Ben Affleck Stand Romance-Wise After Reuniting For That Sweet Red Carpet Moment? An Insider Drops Claims

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made headlines earlier this month when they reunited in New York City for the release of the 2025 movie schedule release Kiss of the Spider Woman. Photographers captured snapshots of the two hugging and being friendly on the red carpet, and the Internet definitely took notice. Some may now be wondering if those amiable vibes indicate that some romantic sparks may be flying. Well, a source is now dropping claims on whether “Bennifer 3.0” could materialize in the near future.

The timeline of the Lopez/Affleck relationship is quite extensive, and it has featured a number of notable twists and turns. So, in the aftermath of Affleck (53) and JLo’s (56) reunion, it wouldn’t be so far-fetched to theorize about the chances of the divorced couple possibly reconciling. An insider, however, spoke to People about that viral moment on the red carpet and, if the comments are to be believed, Bennifer stans may want to pump the breaks on a romantic reconciliation of any kind:

Jennifer's doing well. She's focused on things that make her happy — family and work. She always enjoyed working with Ben, this hasn't changed. There's no romantic reunion with Ben.

It’s true that both A-listers have worked together well, from a professional standpoint, over the years. Most recently, Affleck served as a producer on Kiss of the Spider Woman, which Lopez headlines. The actress and singer recently shared positive thoughts on that collaboration, even saying that the film wouldn’t have happened without Affleck’s involvement and that of his company, Artists Equity. Affleck also praised his ex-wife’s performance in the film. On that note, the source also shared more claims:

They're in a really good place. They continue to support each other. They're both proud of what they accomplished together.

In regard to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s personal lives, reports swirled around their relationship for much of 2024, with many alleging that they were heading for divorce. Lopez officially filed after two years of marriage. Affleck and Lopez’s split was ultimately finalized in January 2025 and, since then, the two have seemingly sought to move forward in their own ways. During those first few months after the divorce, neither Lopez nor Affleck publicly discussed the situation.

The Good Will Hunting star eventually broke his silence on the divorce, stating that there was “no scandal” and “no soap opera” when it came to the split. JLo has been more reticent to talk about the domestic matter though, just weeks ago, she did recall how that relationship drama coincided with production on Kiss of the Spider Woman. Despite that, Lopez hasn’t been keen to discuss the end of her latest marriage on a consistent basis, as things got awkward when she was asked about it on The Today Show earlier this month.

Whether there’s any true level of awkwardness between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is unclear. In public, though, they seem to be presenting a united front and, based on reports and paparazzi pics, they’re still maintaining a somewhat blended family dynamic with their respective children. Romance may not be in the cards for Lopez and Affleck but, at the very least, they’re reportedly in a place in which they can maintain a healthy and cordial relationship.