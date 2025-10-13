After Someone Claimed Alan Tudyk Would Play Robin In The DCU, He And James Gunn Had A Funny Exchange

Interestingly, veteran actor Alan Tudyk already has fingerprints all over the DCU’s Chapter One. He appears as one of Supes’ robots (let’s call him “Gary”) in this year’s Superman, voices the frightening Doctor Phosphorus and Clayface in Creature Commandos. Tudyk's even married to Peacemaker choreographer Charissa Barton, serving as her guinea pig while she crafted Season 2’s incredible opening dance sequence. Recently, a post claimed he was set to play Robin, and he and James Gunn had a hilarious exchange about it.

A Threads post featured the claim that Tudyk had been “confirmed” as Robin for the upcoming DCU movie slate. The actor in question saw the thread and swatted it down with peak minimalist humor:

No, he didn’t.

A few beats later, studio Co-CEO and DCU architect James Gunn jumped in with a perfect deadpan of his own. He responded in the comments with:

Stop denying it, Alan.

And just like that, the would-be upcoming superhero movies scoop became a comedy two-hander. But what’s really behind this odd rumor?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Animation, DC Comics)

What Actually Happened With This Robin Report?

A fan account shared an image of Alan Tudyk in a Robin suit, a real photo, but from his role on the short-lived DC comedy Powerless, and claimed James Gunn had “confirmed” him for the part (some posts even said Tim Drake). So it's not surprising that the I, Robot actor jumped into the comments with a crisp “No, he didn’t,” and Gunn followed with his own fun reply.

Jokes aside, what we know about The Brave and the Bold is pretty limited. However, what is known is that there’s been no official casting news, despite rumor churn and fan wish lists.

Could Alan Tudyk pull it off? Absolutely—he’s a fandom MVP with a ton of great movie and TV roles in fare like Firefly, Rogue One, Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn, which is why any superhero rumor feels briefly plausible. However, as Gunn has said repeatedly, real announcements will come through official channels. Until then, treat any fan casting rumors and images from unknown accounts as what they more than likely are: fan-made.

(Image credit: DC Films)

How Did Fans Respond To The Rumor?

Here’s a quick pulse check from the comments. Needless to say, some folks were in on the joke and, for others, it flew over their heads like a batarang:

@nemothe7th: “Why is that a photo from the TV show Powerless?” →

“Why is that a photo from the TV show Powerless?” → @jimmytcannon: “Because it’s a joke.” → “Eh, we all miss a joke sometimes.”

“Because it’s a joke.” → “Eh, we all miss a joke sometimes.” @bfhdesign (author): “It’s made up.”

“It’s made up.” @shakebake2020: “LOL Alan Tudyk just reblogged this post saying ‘no he didn’t.’”

“LOL Alan Tudyk just reblogged this post saying ‘no he didn’t.’” @two_cats_in_a_chandelier: “Cue the people in the comments who don’t know what a joke is.”

“Cue the people in the comments who don’t know what a joke is.” @artsanstalent: “Just report this account for false information.”

“Just report this account for false information.” @yeoldecrow: “But he’ll want to be called Gary.”

“But he’ll want to be called Gary.” @jeg_har_lige_podcast: “Look, it’s Steve the Pirate.”

“Look, it’s Steve the Pirate.” @reiidiate: “You son of a b***h, I’m in.”

As for Alan Tudyk, he might not be putting on Robin’s cape anytime soon, yet he actually does have a very stacked 2025 movie schedule. He voices a character in the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Twits (arriving Oct. 17) and appears in Disney’s Zootopia 2 (in theaters Nov. 26).