The Internet Caught The Moment Tom Holland Corrected A Reporter After He Called Zendaya His Girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland are quite the inseparable couple both personally and professionally. They're reuniting for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and they teamed up for Christopher Nolan’s new movie, The Odyssey. And, of course, the two stars are also soon to be husband and wife. Fans love the pair, so it wasn't surprising when the Internet clocked a video, which showed the moment Holland corrected a reporter who called his future wife his “girlfriend.”

Holland may play a superhero in Marvel movies, but I'd say he's also a real-life hero and romantic when it comes to his fiancée, Zendaya. An X video posted by @HOLLANDAYASFILM showed the British actor (respectfully) correcting the aforementioned reporter during a panel, and I’m already vibing with all of the lovey-dovey feels. Take a look:

THE WAY HE CORRECTED THE INTERVIEWER SAYING FIANCÉ 😭😭 OMG I’M CRYING MY HEART THEY’RE FAMILY 😭😭😭😭🤍🤍🤍🤍pic.twitter.com/yOONfS8pP1September 29, 2025

Yes, let the whole world know that Zendaya’s role has leveled up! Considering she and Tom Holland tend to keep their relationship low-key, the Uncharted actor slipping the word “fiancée” shows the pride and love he feels for her.

Those who've followed Holland and Zendaya's relationship timeline, likely know that several years ago, the two Spider-Man co-stars were rumored to be dating, only for a make-out car sesh to lay those rumors to rest. Since Holland proposed to the Euphoria star at the end of 2024, the two have stepped into a whole new level of commitment to spend the rest of their lives together.

Previously, Tom Holland spoke about being protective of his relationship with Zendaya, feeling the best way to keep it “sacred” is by being as private as possible. I completely agree with the Cherry actor, as revealing too much to paparazzi is like inviting them into the relationship, compared to keeping something between two people. From the outside looking in, that strategy seems to be working for the loving couple.

This wouldn’t be the first time that The Impossible actor has done something as a way of being protective towards his partner. In 2024, a viral video showed Holland defending Zendaya from paparazzi, guiding her out of the way when they swarmed the two after leaving their car.

Also, in a very adorable way, the BAFTA Award winner said he’d occasionally look on Google to make sure his partner/co-star is written about positively online. Now, that’s a devoted partner In turn, the Dune actress has certainly felt her future hubby’s “love” and “support” while navigating Hollywood, and I just love how these two are couple goals.

There’s a lesson learned through Tom Holland’s panel interview—be sure to refer to Zendaya his fiancée and not his girlfriend. Of course, it's reasonable that he'd just want that distinction made clear, and I'm excited to hear the first time he gets to publicly refer to her as his wife. In the meantime, you can look forward to seeing the engaged pair in two summer 2026 movie releases—The Odyssey on July 17th and Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st.