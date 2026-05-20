Jack Ryan: Ghost War Reviews Are Here. What Are Critics Saying About John Krasinski’s Return?
He's baaaack!
It’s been nearly three years since the conclusion of the Jack Ryan series on Amazon’s Prime Video, and now John Krasinski is back in fighting shape to reprise his role as the U.S. Marine-turned-CIA operative in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War. Instead of a new season, however, this time we only get him for one feature-length outing on the streamer, and reviews are in as it hits the 2026 movie schedule.
After retiring from the CIA, Jack Ryan is pulled back into the mix after the re-emergence of a black-ops network. Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly are back, too, and while the critics generally welcome the reunion, their overall impressions are a bit mixed. Tania Hussain of Collider, for instance, rates the movie 5 out of 10 in her review of Prime Video’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War, saying it’s still slick and fast-paced, but that it’s too safe. The critic says:
Alex Maidy of Jo Blo gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10, saying viewers don’t have to have streamed any of John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan series with their Prime Video subscription to enjoy the movie, but that it does build on subplots and characters introduced on the show. Maidy likes how that heightens the stakes, and overall says:
Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
An Amazon Prime membership offers so much more than just streaming. Throw in free, fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading, as well as exclusive offers. With one of the biggest libraries of on-demand content, watch Amazon Originals like Jack Ryan and the new movie Jack Ryan: Ghost War. Try it for 30-days, and pay $14.99 a month thereafter, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.
Zaki Hasan of The Wrap says John Krasinski is a great Jack Ryan, but what fans loved so much about the series has been lost in translation when configuring the story for one feature-length product. The stakes are bigger, the canvas broader and danger more immediate, but it feels somewhat hollow — despite great performances — compared to the series. Hasan writes:
Monica Castillo of AV Club grades it a D+, calling Ghost War a straightforward spy movie “without excitement or intrigue.” The Prime Video movie feels more like a training exercise than a high-stakes mission. Castillo’s review reads:
Giovanni Lago of Next Best Picture rates it 4 out of 10, calling Jack Ryan: Ghost War a “by-the-books spy thriller that even Tom Clancy would’ve yawned at.” There are some high points, including solid action and the reunion between John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce, but they're overshadowed by an asinine plot that feels more cartoonish than grounded in realism. Lago continues:
The reviews of Jack Ryan: Ghost War are certainly more tepid than fans were hoping for, but that shouldn’t stop anyone who loves this franchise or who’s been looking forward to seeing John Krasinski back in this role from hitting Play on Amazon’s Prime Video. The movie is available to stream as of Wednesday, May 20.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.