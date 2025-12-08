Emily Osment Wants Dolly Parton On Georgie & Mandy (And She Has A Great Role In Mind)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is zooming through Season 2, and with a Christmas episode on the way to close out the 2025 TV schedule, it's time to look ahead to the new year. New episodes in 2026 present new opportunities for guest stars, and Emily Osment has the perfect person in mind. She wants Dolly Parton on the CBS sitcom, and already has an idea of who the country music legend could play.

Osment spoke to Us Weekly about possible characters that would be a good fit for the show, and she wasted no time in laying out her and the cast's big pick for a guest star. As mentioned, she wants Parton to appear on the show, and put that thought out into the universe:

We always want Dolly Parton — that’s our No. 1 goal. I think that would be very cool but it’s out of my hands.

Emily Osment said "we," implying she's far from the only cast and crew member who wants Dolly Parton on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and I'm apt to believe her. In fact, Montana Jordan mentioned the country star earlier this year when asked the same question. I guess she has a lot of fans on the show, if not worldwide.

Given the 90s setting of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and how it kept other celebrities playing themselves like Jay Leno and Dr. Demento largely unseen for their appearances, I don't imagine Parton would play herself in the show. Osment confirmed there's one character she's always wondered about, and it sounds like she's hoping to see Dolly Parton take that role:

I’d love to meet Mandy’s grandma, whoever that may be. I know Montana [Jordan] and I have talked about that quite a bit like, ‘Man, we really, really want to know who Audrey’s mom is.' Because you don’t get that way from thin air. We want to know the woman that shaped her to be that way.

As a fan of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, it would be interesting to see Dolly Parton play Audrey McAllister's mother. I'm not sure I see her being the mother of that particular character, who is often known to be snippy and a bit conniving. Maybe if the joke is that she's so much more pleasant than Audrey is, I'd understand and approve!

Emily Osment also noted that working with Parton would be a reunion of sorts, as she worked with the musician when she was younger on Hannah Montana. While people tend to remember that Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus have a strong relationship, readers might forget that Osment was on that show as well:

I’ve worked with Dolly before. I don’t know if she remembers. It was a very long time ago and she’s so fabulous. It was probably a blip on her journey but [working with her again] would be my dream.

It would be really cool to see Dolly Parton on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, but one wonders whether she'd be available. Parton has had some health struggles in 2025, and while her sister had fans scared about the icon, her team assured the kidney stone procedure was not a significant cause for concern.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, Parton hasn't appeared on a television show since 2023, when she paid tribute to the late actor Leslie Jordan in an episode of Call Me Kat. I don't think it's out of the question that she'd sign on for an episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, but it does seem to have been a while since she's done anything that isn't a music video. That said, I'd love to see it happen if she's up for it, and think it would be an excellent get for the CBS sitcom.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and other great shows with a Paramount+ subscription. Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 2 has been such a joy to watch thus far. I can't wait to see what the new episodes bring in 2026 and beyond.