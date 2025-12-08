‘I’ve Just Been Burnt So Many Times.’ How Margot Robbie Is Protecting Her Personal Life After Becoming A Mom
She's a Barbie girl in a Margot Robbie world.
Remember that time before Margot Robbie was a delightful presence within Hollywood? I barely can, and it’s somehow only been twelve years since she rocketed to fame with dual roles in The Wolf of Wall Street and About Time. Now, ahead of her next marquee performance in the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Wuthering Heights, she’s reflecting on carving out a new path through fame for herself and the good of her family.
Robbie filmed Wuthering Heights three months after giving birth to her and hubby Tom Ackerley’s first child in October 2024, having filmed one 2025 movie release ahead of that. (Which would be Kogonada’s romantic drama A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.) Those paying the closest attention may have noticed a downtick in Robbie’s frank comments in interviews, and it turns out those efforts were intentional on the actress’ part. Speaking with Vogue, she explained why she’s now more hesitant to open up publicly, saying:
A jovial Australian with a smile that takes over the room, Margot Robbie's Wolf of Wall Street role went wide when she was 23 years old, and her scenes didn't exactly inspire mensa-level questions from the entertainment sector. But it made for fun interviews for sure, and Robbie never really broke from that norm across the past decade and change. However, the tides of life can have a bigger effect than we might realize, and in more recent years, she's become more acutely aware of the negative side of celebrity.
In particular, she no longer wants to be in the middle of news stories where her interview quotes get spun around for one reason or another. At a time when A.I. is making it harder than ever for everyday people to tell the difference between real news and videos and total fiction, there's even more pressure on famous faces to maintain control of their public personas. Which, in Robbie's case, means putting less of herself out there.
Considering she was the target of smack talk about her casting in the upcoming 2026 film Wuthering Heights, Robbie doesn't even have to actually say anything to spark negative press. And while that kind of thing can be brushed off fairly easily in youth, she reflected on how age plays into it as well.
One of those major boundaries is keeping her and Ackerly's child away from the public spotlight. Though the actress did have the newborn present during at least one profile interview after she gave birth, Robbie has since reversed course and is opting to keep certain parts of her life private even as she's publicly pushing her fans to go see the sultry romance at the heart of Wuthering Heights.
Check out the trailer below!
See her and Jacob Elordi bringing one of literature's most celebrated romances to life when Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights hits theaters on February 13, 2026.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
