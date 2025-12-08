I Didn’t See That When Calls The Heart Cameo Coming In Hallmark’s New Holiday Movie, But I Was A Big Thumbs Up

There’s been some big Hallmark releases recently, and When Calls The Heart Star Erin Krakow was the one who made it known (to me at least) that her co-star and real-life husband Ben Rosenbaum ( with whom she is about to have a baby ) had a Christmas movie coming down the pipeline. That movie, The Christmas Cup, hit the TV schedule recently, and I was pleasantly surprised it featured some big cameos for Hearties. Only, not the one I maybe actually expected.

The Christmas Cup is mostly a movie about two cities who have competed in some reindeer games for fifty years. In this current iteration Kelly Brandt (Rhiannon Fish) rallies her local troops and enlists the help of a local firefighter named Quinn (Rosenbaum) in order to give her team the edge. What does this have to do with When Calls the Heart, you may ask? Outside of the inclusion of Rosenbaum, the movie tossed in a VERY cute cameo for frequent Hallmark fans.

Late in the movie, the firemen are bringing some Santa Claus cheer to the small town festivities when, lo and behold, none other than Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith show up. The two share a cute onscreen scene with the main two lovebirds, much to the surprise and delight of Hearties everywhere.

Pascale and Kavan have played a married couple on When Calls the Heart for some time now. They are known for being a cute match and having great chemistry onscreen, probably because they’ve had a lot of time to practice outside of WCTH. In fact, outside of the veteran Hallmark series, they notably have starred together in The Perfect Bride (and its sequel), You Had Me At Aloha and they even re-teamed up for mystery movie Nelly Knows Mysterie s.

Hutton shared some BTS photos from the making of The Christmas Cup. She amusingly also alluded to all the work she’s done with Kavan quite a bit in the past in her post, writing, “bonus points if you can name all the shows I’ve done with these guys!”. Take a look.

A post shared by Pascale Hutton (@phutton) A photo posted by on

I love a good cameo, and I think it’s honestly cool that we’ve reached the point on the Hallmark schedule where cameos from a series can make a fun impact across the fandom. It’s sort of like a rom-com version of the MCU movies , but on a less epic scale. And with When Calls The Heart Season 13 teasers coming down the pipeline, the timing for these particular cameos couldn’t have been more perfect.