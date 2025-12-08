The Lovely Reason JLo (Allegedly) Reached Out To Keith Urban After His Split With Nicole Kidman
Breakups are tough, even for celebs.
Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The latter is a former pair that's made countless headlines over the years, especially after they got back together and tied the knot in Vegas before eventually splitting up. They're not the only notable break-up in recent months, as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban also split after years together. And JLo and Urban have reportedly been in contact since the news dropped.
Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August of 2024, and the public has watched as they've continued to coparenting and even attending movie premiers together. The public was shocked when it was revealed that Kidman and Urban were splitting after being married for nearly 19 years. An alleged insider spoke to HeatWorld and explained how JLo has apparently offered some support to her fellow American Idol judge. In their words:
There you have it. It sounds like Lopez allegedly understood what Urban was going through all too well. As someone whose personal life has been a public matter for years, she gets the way that both fans and the media weigh in on celebrity breakups. That includes the rumors that are currently swirling around the Grammy-winning recording artist.
Indeed, there's been a ton of chatter online about what was happening Kidman and Urban behind the scenes, including claims that she was singing about her prior to their split. According to another anonymous insider, Urban has really appreciated the support from Lopez, as they put it:
If these quotes are to be believed, the two recording artists are leaning on each other during their respective breakups. They filmed a number of American Idol seasons together and it seems like that bond has lasted through the years since their time on the show.
We'll just have to wait and see what comes next out of the breakup between Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. In the meantime, the actress has plenty of projects on the 2026 movie release list and beyond.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
