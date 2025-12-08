The Lovely Reason JLo (Allegedly) Reached Out To Keith Urban After His Split With Nicole Kidman

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The latter is a former pair that's made countless headlines over the years, especially after they got back together and tied the knot in Vegas before eventually splitting up. They're not the only notable break-up in recent months, as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban also split after years together. And JLo and Urban have reportedly been in contact since the news dropped.

Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August of 2024, and the public has watched as they've continued to coparenting and even attending movie premiers together. The public was shocked when it was revealed that Kidman and Urban were splitting after being married for nearly 19 years. An alleged insider spoke to HeatWorld and explained how JLo has apparently offered some support to her fellow American Idol judge. In their words:

J.Lo reached out to Keith as soon as she found out he and Nicole had split up, she wanted to offer her support and check in. A lot of people did that for her when she and Ben broke up and it meant everything to her. It’s been more than a year now and she’s still hurting over her divorce so she’s very sensitive to anyone going through the end of a marriage. And when you add in all the awful accusations Keith has had to deal with, she feels that much worse for him.

There you have it. It sounds like Lopez allegedly understood what Urban was going through all too well. As someone whose personal life has been a public matter for years, she gets the way that both fans and the media weigh in on celebrity breakups. That includes the rumors that are currently swirling around the Grammy-winning recording artist.

Indeed, there's been a ton of chatter online about what was happening Kidman and Urban behind the scenes, including claims that she was singing about her prior to their split. According to another anonymous insider, Urban has really appreciated the support from Lopez, as they put it:

Keith has been so grateful for her support, a lot of people have shunned him in favor of Nicole so J.Lo’s kindness is highlighted. She knows what a good heart he has and thinks it’s horrendous that he is having to deal with all these attacks on his character.

If these quotes are to be believed, the two recording artists are leaning on each other during their respective breakups. They filmed a number of American Idol seasons together and it seems like that bond has lasted through the years since their time on the show.

We'll just have to wait and see what comes next out of the breakup between Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.