I Watched Lucca's World On Netflix, And I Think It's A Must-Watch To Understand How Families Cope With Childhood Illness

If you're looking for a movie that portrays what life is like for a family with a chronically sick child, Lucca's World is available with a Netflix subscription. I speak as someone with experience, as the now-adult who was the chronically sick child of my family and experienced the hardships that came along with doing so.

While I can only make limited comparisons between being diagnosed with Crohn's disease as a child and Lucca's diagnosis with Cerebral Palsy, I'm familiar with a lot of the themes shown in the movie. The early days of Crohn's for me featured tons of hospitalizations, lots of time at home, and a lot of struggles. For those who know nothing of life with a sick child, the true story Lucca's World highlights some major things we may not think about as people who aren't part of that.

Lucca's World Highlights The Very Real Struggle Of Constant Care Of An Ill Child

Lucca's World highlights a family in Mexico and their day-to-day lives caring for their sick son Lucca. While both of his parents, Bárbera and Andrés, enjoy life with their two sons, it's clear they're both strained day to day in keeping up with their busy schedules. Even with the hired help of a nanny, Bárbera spends hours away from work and home taking Lucca to physical therapy and other treatments. Andrés pitches in where he can, but he's looking for a job and needs to attend interviews in order to keep money coming in.

When dealing with a chronically ill child, there are always appointments, tests, and stuff in the middle of the day that can pull parents in every direction. It's all for the good of the child, but that doesn't always mean it's easy. Parents often need time off work, and sometimes need to travel great distances to get the most effective treatment possible for their child. I never went as far as India for treatment like Lucca, but it wasn't uncommon for my mother to take me on a three-hour drive to a bigger city to see a specialist.

There are a lot of upcoming Netflix movies on the way, but I'm not sure any will top how hard this hit home for me. Lucca's World shows the toll of constant travel, but at the same time, how the family made the best of it despite it all. Sometimes, you just take a nap while watching your child undergo physical therapy, and that's completely fine. These parents need a little grace and understanding and to find comfort where they can in the middle of a busy day.

Siblings Who Are Often Left Out Are Highlighted

I'm always a sucker for siblings in movies, especially ones that emulate the dynamic I have with my sister. As adults, it's not like my sister and I are as close or as aligned as The Property Brothers, but we get along well enough and talk pretty often. I see that dynamic in movies all the time, but Lucca's World reminded me of how things were during my childhood, and it gave me a refreshing perspective.

Lucca's brother, Bruno, is frequently seen throughout the movie. What the movie highlights most often is Bruno doing things for the family, or having some notable moment for a child, and being brushed off by his parents because something is happening with Lucca. He doesn't take it personally and loves his brother a lot, but viewers can see the pain he feels for being dismissed when he only wants little attention or acknowledgment.

It's a feeling that I understood, as my sister went through the same thing during my extended hospitalizations growing up. There would be stretches of time when she wouldn't see my mother because she was at the hospital with me, and I'm sure there were big moments for her that slid by unnoticed because people were concerned with my health and me getting well.

Financial Troubles For Families With Chronically Sick Children Are A Harsh Reality

Lucca's World is not a "riches to rags" type of story, but there's constant talk about finances throughout the movie. When the experimental treatment in India is discovered, Andrés is excited but recognizes the immense financial strain it'll put on the family to attempt. There's a legitimate chance they could lose their home, all for a treatment that they don't know for sure will help their son.

It's a soul-crushing decision to make, and I don't envy any parents who have been in that position. Health care is costly, especially when you're chronically ill. Even as a child, it was impossible for me not to see the financial impact of what long-term hospitalization, surgery, and tests did to my family. Bills start piling up to an impossible amount, and even a family like Lucca's that can afford hired help can feel the strain.

Not only that, but the financial strain only puts more pressure on parents when it comes to their jobs. Lucca's World shows Andrés stressed about landing that interview and the anguish he feels when it ends up falling through. Then there's Bárbera, who is essentially let go from her job because she's committing too much time to Lucca's therapy and isn't around enough to handle the day-to-day work that's required of her. I remember the quiet conversations about those same issues at home, and it was a bit triggering.

All this to say, Lucca's World brought up many dormant memories I had forgotten. While that dredged up a lot of feelings that I wasn't expecting, I can fully endorse it as a movie that anyone looking to get a sense of what lives are for the families of chronically ill children. I can't promise it paints a complete picture of all these parents and their children go through, but it'll be enough to give anyone without that lived experience a sense of empathy and understanding.

Lucca's World is available to stream on Netflix.