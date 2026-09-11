Marshals' Luke Grimes Reveals Changes For Kayce In Season 2, And I'll Be Keeping An Eye On His Wedding Ring

For all that Marshals fans might have been worried (or not) about all of the characters in the aftermath of the Season 1 finale, the first trailer for Season 2 surprisingly resolved any such lingering concerns, confirming that all the characters made it out of their respective harrowing situations alive and intact. Of course, that doesn’t mean the second season will be a walk in the national park, as Kayce & Co. will have Chris Mulkey’s powerful Tom Weaver to contend with.

Beyond the imminent threats and dangers, however, it sounds like Marshals will give Kayce a few more things to smile about in Season 2. Or it’ll at least put him in more settings where smiling is a natural response. The character has gained enough of a familiarity and camaraderie with his team that he will apparently start hanging out with them more off-duty. Luke Grimes told EW that with Tate set to turn 18 and potentially branch out as his own man, Kayce is at a social crossroads. As he put it:

He’s hanging out with everybody a little more. He’s going to the bar a little more. [He] starts to get a glimpse of his future and what he’s seeing seems very lonely. He’s gonna have to start seeking community somewhere. He starts to try to invest in his relationships with his teammates, and I think it gets him out of his shell in a good way.

Gotta love that. Most of the Kayce's scenes away from the team have either an emotional bent, as it goes with Tate; or a narrative-forwarding bent, as it goes with Thomas Rainwater and anyone connected to the land formerly owned by the Dutton family. Kayce doesn't get much time to just B.S. and have a laugh, which is a shame, since Grimes' smile is pretty magnetic. It's almost too warm for Kayce himself.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: CBS)

So if Kayce is hanging out at bars and being more of a social butterfly (a phrase he'd never use), does that mean fans can expect to see him leaning back into romances this long after Monica's surprising death? (That fate was due to the actress not being available for Marshals.) It's more on the table now than it was before, with Grimes sharing:

Yeah, I think so — obviously slowly and cautiously. . . .[Showrunner] Spencer [Hudnut] and I have talked about: How we do that in the way that the audience allows it and doesn’t get upset by it. Some time has passed, and I think we have to put Kayce in some situations where you don’t blame him for wanting to open up that way.

To me, the hardest thing about seeing Kayce move on from Monica would be listening all the comments Tate would make. Whether he'd be into it or against it, I'm sure his reactions would suck equally hard.

Beyond that, though, Kayce would probably benefit highly from such a relationship and depressurization, if you will. I'm not sure if I buy it happening with anyone we've already met yet, despite potential chemistry between him and Andrea. I'd rather it either be someone new, or maybe that Yellowstone character he was infatuated with, if that actress would be available.

Luke Grimes also addressed the possibility that Kayce may or may not take his wedding ring off if such a romantic encounter would occur. Even as an actor, he's not sure which way to feel about it, saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is that a moment or is it not? Does it just go away? It’s hard because you do want to honor it, even though it’s a fictional character.

Grimes went on to say he's been playing Kayce Dutton for so long that he can't help but consider the character's feelings empathetically when hypothesizing about such romances.

I'm praising all of the impending bar chuckles and hypothetical bedroom antics, but don't go thinking we're not still talking about Marshals. Grimes confirms that the action tone and steady flow from Season 1 will be largely the same, which he's all about. He also confirmed that other team members will continue to have their backstories focused on for flashbacks and further development.

Heaven help me if Tate does turn 18 and then moves out and tries to start his own life away from Kayce. Well now I might want to watch that show even more. In any case, check out the Season 2 trailer below!

Marshals Season 2: Official Trailer | CBS - YouTube Watch On

Marshals is set to rejoin the 2026 TV schedule when Season 2 premieres on CBS on Sunday, October 4, at 8:30 p.m. ET.