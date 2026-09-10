Fans Are Pumped For The Love Hypothesis, And I'm All Over Lili Reinhart's Gorgeous Beaded Dress
She's stunning, as always!
I’ve been not-so-patiently anticipating the release of the book-to-screen adaptation of The Love Hypothesis, and the fans are in the same boat. We cannot wait for this movie based on Ali Hazelwood’s beloved romance novel. Thankfully, that wait has been easier because of the iconic looks Lili Reinhart has been rocking to promote the project on the 2026 movie schedule, and her latest fit, a purple gown with lovely beads, took my breath away.
At the UK Special Screening of The Love Hypothesis in London, Reinhart walked the carpet in a beautiful purple dress that was covered in light blue spots and dripping with beads. Her hair was styled in loose waves, and she wasn’t wearing many accessories. The dress really speaks for itself. Take a look:
The lovely gown is from Emanuel Ungaro SS01, as Reinhart’s stylist, Ib Abdel Nasser, posted about in an Instagram story. This is not the first time she’s worn pieces from the early 2000s on this press tour, and it fits right in with the whimsical looks – some of which honor other great rom-coms like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – she’s been rocking in honor of this romance film.
I also love that the colors of the dress fit right in with the blue featured on the film's poster.
Overall, this gown plays into the colorful and throwback vibe Reinhart and her stylist have curated, and it has me hopeful that The Love Hypothesis will have the energy of the rom-coms from the early 2000s.
Based on early reactions to The Love Hypothesis, it does seem like this film could ride with the classics. Fans of the book who have seen the movie couldn’t help but rave about it, with Maggie Lovitt specifically writing that it’s a “truly perfect adaptation of the story” and Amanda on X exclaiming that “ROMCOMS ARE SO BACK.”
Now, if you aren’t familiar with this project, it follows grad student Olive (Reinhart) as she starts fake dating Professor Adam Carlsen (who is played by Tom Bateman). Based in the world of S.T.E.M., the story sees these two grapple with their feelings as their relationship turns from fake to not-so-fake. It truly looks delightful, and Reinhart and Bateman seem perfect for their parts, as many fans have enthusiastically pointed out since the trailer (which you can see above) came out.
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So, all this is to say, the hype for this movie is real, and the love for Reinhart (and Bateman) is abundant. Seriously, the fans and I can’t wait to stream The Love Hypothesis with an Amazon Prime subscription on September 23. In the meantime, I’ll continue appreciating the fits the Riverdale actress is rocking to promote this film, and specifically this lovely purple beaded moment that she wore in London.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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