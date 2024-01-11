I'm Not Going To Lie, I'm Stoked Gal Gadot Didn't End Up Playing Barbie So Margot Robbie Could Take Over The Role

After seeing Margot Robbie's latest Barbiecore fit at the Golden Globes, it's hard to imagine any other actress was ever considered for the role. And yet, the world learned some shocking news recently, in that Robbie actually hadn't initially considered herself an option for the starring role of Barbie. Instead, she envisioned fellow actress Gal Gadot playing the lead. Obviously that didn't happen, and I won't lie, I'm glad Gadot was never offered the position.

As Deadline reported, Margot Robbie saw Gadot as the "personification" of the doll when she first stepped in to produce Barbie and wanted Greta Gerwig to direct. It took some convincing from Gerwig, but Robbie was ultimately swayed into being the movie's lead by the director, and a formal offer was never made to the Wonder Woman star. I think in hindsight, we can all say the right decision was made, and the decision has little to do with anything Gal Gadot can help.

Margot Robbie Was The Obvious Choice For Barbie

While Margot Robbie herself didn't see it initially, it's hard to imagine anyone else in Hollywood as a better choice for Barbie. As the movie, which is currently available to stream with a Max subscription, says, Barbies and Kens come in all shapes and sizes. But if we're looking for an A-list star who fits the bill for the stereotypical Barbie, there's no better option. I'd wager it didn't take most readers a stretch of the imagination to envision what Robbie would look like in the role when she was announced for the Barbie cast.

Envisioning Gal Gadot as Barbie is a much taller order, mainly because she's been a brunette in most of her prominent roles. Having an actress alter their appearance to play Barbie would somewhat step on the narrative of her playing a "stereotypical Barbie." I believe audiences would've had to stretch their imaginations before even walking into the theater, which would put the complex film on its back foot pretty quickly. Then again, Ryan Gosling knocked it out of the park as Ken despite misgivings about his role, and there are people arguing he should win an Oscar for Ken. Maybe Gadot could've surprised me and crushed it like he did.

Gal Gadot Is Already Iconic As Wonder Woman

I believe that when an actor or actress makes a role iconic, it takes a lot for them to slide into another role of such stature. For Gal Gadot, she's Wonder Woman for a generation of audiences. If I were to see her in Barbie, I wouldn't be thinking, "That's Barbie," I'd be thinking, "That's Wonder Woman." That's a credit to how exemplary Gadot has been playing the character, and I don't envy the next actress who may step in and replace her. Right now, though, her future in the role remains in limbo, as Wonder Woman 3 will not move forward in the new DC Universe era.

Have celebrities played multiple iconic roles in their careers? Of course, they have, but there are a few that I think play a role so well it's a challenge to see them in anything too out of bounds. For example, Robert Downey Jr. was iconic as Iron Man, but would I enjoy seeing him play Batman? I just can't see that happening, even if RDJ denies he's Tony Stark in real life.

That's what I see as the problem with Gal Gadot playing Barbie. Sure, she could've taken the role and done a good job, but would I look back and say what she did was as good as what she did as Wonder Woman? I don't believe so, though someone could make the same argument for Margot Robbie playing both Harley Quinn and Barbie. I'd argue Robbie is a big enough star she was able to successfully change people's perception of how Quinn should be portrayed, rather than a faithful adaptation, but that's for another story.

Thankfully, this situation was all averted before any conversations happened, and we now have a great Barbie movie with Margot Robbie as the lead. Now would be an excellent time for a re-watch as we continue through awards season so as to better feel the Ken-ergy when Oscars night finally arrives.