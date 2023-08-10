Apparently Wonder Woman 3 Isn’t In The Works After All, Despite Gal Gadot’s Comments

Although Gal Gadot has recently been seen reprising Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash, her future in upcoming DC movies has been shrouded in uncertainty. Specifically, with the DC Extended Universe winding down and the new DC Universe launching in the next few years, it hasn’t been officially clarified whether the actress will continue playing Diana of Themyscira in this new continuity, or if a new actress will take the role, While Gadot recently said that there are still plans to make Wonder Woman 3, apparently that isn’t the case at all.

Despite Gadot having been told by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran that she had “nothing to worry about” regarding her DC role, Variety has heard from its sources that Wonder Woman 3 is not in development right now. The only Wonder Woman-related project currently on the books for the DC Universe is Paradise Lost, the TV series that will air exclusively to Max subscribers and take place on Themyscira before Diana was born. Collider corroborated this information in its own report, but neither outlet had any information regarding the discrepancy between what Gadot was told and what’s really happening over at DC Studios.

While Wonder Woman 1984 was nowhere near the commercial hit its predecessor was, in large part due to its theatrical run being hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic, up until December 2022, another Wonder Woman movie being made seemed like a sure thing. Then at the end of last year, word came in that Wonder Woman 3 wasn’t moving forward after filmmaker Patty Jenkins was told that her treatment for the threequel “did not fit in with the new (but still unfolding) plans” for DC. This was around the same time that was announced that Henry Cavill wouldn’t be returning for more Superman appearances in favor of the Man of Steel being rebooted yet again, and by the end of January 2023, the DC Universe’s Chapter One slate, titled Gods and Monsters, was unveiled to the public.

However, the DC Universe isn’t fully pressing the reset button on the DCEU, as evidenced by people like Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller and John Cena’s Peacemaker confirmed to be sticking around, as well as it looking likely that Jason Momoa will continue playing Aquaman. Regarding Gal Gadot, while Wonder Woman 3 has reverted to no longer being on the table, this still doesn’t clear up whether we’ll be seeing her reprise the character in this new continuity. Just because another solo Wonder Woman movie isn’t in the works doesn’t mean she couldn’t appear in other projects, but at the same time, another actress could be cast as the new Diana, just like how David Corenswet is succeeding Cavill as Superman.

In other words, there’s still much left to be revealed regarding Gadot’s future at DC, so once the situation is clarified one way or another, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, the actress’ next movie, Heart of Stone, premieres to Netflix subscribers tomorrow, and she’ll be seen next year playing the Evil Queen in Disney’s Snow White.