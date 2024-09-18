Fans Cannot Get Enough Of Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield Holding Hands On The We Live In Time Press Tour

Even the best romantic comedies and dramas often fly under the radar, but that's certainly not true for the Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh-led film We Live In Time . Ever since the first-look photos surfaced , fans have been captivated by the palpable chemistry between the two stars. As the film gears up for its release on the 2024 movie schedule , Andrew and Florence have been stealing the spotlight during their press tour, charming fans with their playful interactions. Whether laughing about a viral horse meme or holding hands during a recent screening, their connection off-screen has become just as buzzworthy as their on-screen performances.

A recent Instagram post by eTalk CTV showing them holding hands at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) screening has taken the internet by storm, sending fans into a frenzy of admiration and affection for the duo.

The eTalk CTV post, captioned with a simple yet effective "Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh held hands at a We Live in Time screening and fans were loving it," has garnered widespread attention. The image in question, shared on their social media, captures a tender moment between the two stars, with Pugh and Garfield sitting side by side, visibly comfortable in each other’s presence.

The post also highlighted fans' reactions, showing just how much the internet has fallen for this duo. One fan commented on the authenticity of their connection, saying:

the hand holding ,3 we live in time is a very real, very emotional story they are telling and you can tell how supportive they've been of each other through that process. theyre so comfortable together and it feels genuine

One commenter says they wouldn’t do anything different given the chance. Sharing a similar sentiment, they write:

I'd do the same if I were either

Some reactions even went as far as to say the moment had a therapeutic effect. One fan commented:

They both are looking so damn pretty i feel healed

Another admirer raised an interesting question. Reflecting on the palpable chemistry between the two stars:

how do they look at eachother like that and not fall in love??

Seriously, I don't know about you, but I, for one, can't get enough of these two.

Excitement for the romantic dramedy has only grown since the film's premiere at TIFF. Directed by John Crowley, the movie has already sparked buzz for its emotional depth and powerful performances. The early reviews for We Live In Time have been strong, with many talking about just how much heartbreak it’s going to bring . CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg praised Garfield and Pugh as "wonderful" in a film that’s both deeply moving and "surprisingly funny."

The story follows Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) as they navigate years of shared life, with the narrative jumping back and forth in time. Their bond is tested when Almut is diagnosed with stage III ovarian cancer, forcing the couple to face tough decisions for themselves and their young daughter.

The press tour has only highlighted the strong connection between Garfield and Pugh. Their playful interactions and mutual support throughout the promotion have clearly solidified a strong friendship, adding even more charm to the film’s growing anticipation.