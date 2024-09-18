Fans Cannot Get Enough Of Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield Holding Hands On The We Live In Time Press Tour
These two are friendship goals.
Even the best romantic comedies and dramas often fly under the radar, but that's certainly not true for the Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh-led film We Live In Time. Ever since the first-look photos surfaced, fans have been captivated by the palpable chemistry between the two stars. As the film gears up for its release on the 2024 movie schedule, Andrew and Florence have been stealing the spotlight during their press tour, charming fans with their playful interactions. Whether laughing about a viral horse meme or holding hands during a recent screening, their connection off-screen has become just as buzzworthy as their on-screen performances.
A recent Instagram post by eTalk CTV showing them holding hands at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) screening has taken the internet by storm, sending fans into a frenzy of admiration and affection for the duo.
A post shared by Etalk (@etalkctv)
A photo posted by on
The eTalk CTV post, captioned with a simple yet effective "Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh held hands at a We Live in Time screening and fans were loving it," has garnered widespread attention. The image in question, shared on their social media, captures a tender moment between the two stars, with Pugh and Garfield sitting side by side, visibly comfortable in each other’s presence.
The post also highlighted fans' reactions, showing just how much the internet has fallen for this duo. One fan commented on the authenticity of their connection, saying:
One commenter says they wouldn’t do anything different given the chance. Sharing a similar sentiment, they write:
Some reactions even went as far as to say the moment had a therapeutic effect. One fan commented:
Another admirer raised an interesting question. Reflecting on the palpable chemistry between the two stars:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Seriously, I don't know about you, but I, for one, can't get enough of these two.
Excitement for the romantic dramedy has only grown since the film's premiere at TIFF. Directed by John Crowley, the movie has already sparked buzz for its emotional depth and powerful performances. The early reviews for We Live In Time have been strong, with many talking about just how much heartbreak it’s going to bring. CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg praised Garfield and Pugh as "wonderful" in a film that’s both deeply moving and "surprisingly funny."
The story follows Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) as they navigate years of shared life, with the narrative jumping back and forth in time. Their bond is tested when Almut is diagnosed with stage III ovarian cancer, forcing the couple to face tough decisions for themselves and their young daughter.
The press tour has only highlighted the strong connection between Garfield and Pugh. Their playful interactions and mutual support throughout the promotion have clearly solidified a strong friendship, adding even more charm to the film’s growing anticipation.
You can catch Florence and Andrew and their undeniable chemistry when We Live in Time hits limited theaters on October 11th. And don’t forget to check out our 2025 movie release schedule to see what other projects these two A-listers have coming up next year!
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.