Alan Ritchson Just Landed A Huge New Deal That Likely Means A Lot More Reacher: 'Just The Beginning'
Will Reacher last longer than The Simpsons? Well, no.
Among the most anticipated projects landing on the 2026 TV schedule is no doubt the fourth season of Reacher, as fans can’t get enough of watching Alan Ritchson’s nomadic bada-s putting his fist through other characters’ faces. The actor is well aware of its popularity, especially after it was recently renewed for Season 5, and he’s now made a big move to keep that creative relationship locked up.
Ritchson has agreed to a three-year, first-look TV deal with Amazon MGM Studios that will put him atop the chain of command for developing and producing new episodic projects for the studio aimed at those with Prime Video subscriptions. The deal was set up by Amazon MGM for Ritchson’s production company Dancing Skeleton, and will likely continue the actor’s growing involvement behind the scenes on the projects that he signs on to star in.
It’s a huge, if not entirely shocking, move for Ritchson to align himself with one studio, considering how wildly popular he’s become in the years since he first started playing one of author Lee Childs’ most beloved character. He’s clearly got a good thing going on Reacher, for which he’s also an executive producer, and which also has the Maria Sten-starring spinoff Neagley also hitting the service this year.
Alan Ritchson shared the following thoughts as his official statement, which lends to the belief that Reacher isn’t going away anytime soon. As he put it:
You might be wondering how the Titans vet can work on developing new TV projects while also managing to keep his abs ripped all the time, and…well…that’s just plain magic, I think.
Interestingly, the deal is specifically relegated to television content, and not film projects. That obviously lends itself to all things Reacher, but Ritchson has also been ramping up his filmography credits with movie roles, and has half-jokingly addressed his inability to say “no” to new roles. I’d think Netflix’s War Machine was his biggest hit from the past year.
That said, he also co-starred in the nutty comedy Play Date opposite Kevin James, which was a Prime Video original. And two of his already filmed upcoming projects are also plugged in at Amazon, making the TV deal seem all the more natural a pairing. Here's a look at all of the upcoming projects Ritchson has on the way (at least the ones that are in active development).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Project
Platform
Release Window
Reacher Season 4 (Series)
Prime Video
TBA 2026
Neagley (Series)
Prime Video
TBA 2026
Motor City (Movie)
Theaters
July 24, 2026
Runner (Movie)
Theaters
September 11, 2026
The Man with the Bag (Movie)
Prime Video
December 2, 2026
Painter (Movie)
Hulu
TBA
Untitled Amazon MGM Studios/Navy Seal Mike Thornton Project (Movie)
Prime Video
TBA
Untitled Alan Ritchson Survival Competition Series
Netflix
TBA
Here’s hoping we get an actual release date for Reacher Season 4 at some point soon, since we know that wrapped filming months ago. I assume we’ll be seeing Neagley first, given it came first in order of production, but who knows. Maybe with his new deal, the actor can demand that the newest episodes of the flagship series go live first, and then he’ll get YOU, my pretty, and your little dog, too.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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