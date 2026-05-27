Alan Ritchson Just Landed A Huge New Deal That Likely Means A Lot More Reacher: 'Just The Beginning'

Among the most anticipated projects landing on the 2026 TV schedule is no doubt the fourth season of Reacher, as fans can’t get enough of watching Alan Ritchson’s nomadic bada-s putting his fist through other characters’ faces. The actor is well aware of its popularity, especially after it was recently renewed for Season 5, and he’s now made a big move to keep that creative relationship locked up.

Ritchson has agreed to a three-year, first-look TV deal with Amazon MGM Studios that will put him atop the chain of command for developing and producing new episodic projects for the studio aimed at those with Prime Video subscriptions. The deal was set up by Amazon MGM for Ritchson’s production company Dancing Skeleton, and will likely continue the actor’s growing involvement behind the scenes on the projects that he signs on to star in.

It’s a huge, if not entirely shocking, move for Ritchson to align himself with one studio, considering how wildly popular he’s become in the years since he first started playing one of author Lee Childs’ most beloved character. He’s clearly got a good thing going on Reacher, for which he’s also an executive producer, and which also has the Maria Sten-starring spinoff Neagley also hitting the service this year.

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Alan Ritchson shared the following thoughts as his official statement, which lends to the belief that Reacher isn’t going away anytime soon. As he put it:

With the success of Reacher and our upcoming spinoff Neagley, it felt like a natural next step to continue our partnership with Prime Video as we focus on bringing top-tier episodic content to life. Reacher is just the beginning. Alan Ritchson

You might be wondering how the Titans vet can work on developing new TV projects while also managing to keep his abs ripped all the time, and…well…that’s just plain magic, I think.

Interestingly, the deal is specifically relegated to television content, and not film projects. That obviously lends itself to all things Reacher, but Ritchson has also been ramping up his filmography credits with movie roles, and has half-jokingly addressed his inability to say “no” to new roles. I’d think Netflix’s War Machine was his biggest hit from the past year.

That said, he also co-starred in the nutty comedy Play Date opposite Kevin James, which was a Prime Video original. And two of his already filmed upcoming projects are also plugged in at Amazon, making the TV deal seem all the more natural a pairing. Here's a look at all of the upcoming projects Ritchson has on the way (at least the ones that are in active development).

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Alan Ritchson's Upcoming Projects Project Platform Release Window Reacher Season 4 (Series) Prime Video TBA 2026 Neagley (Series) Prime Video TBA 2026 Motor City (Movie) Theaters July 24, 2026 Runner (Movie) Theaters September 11, 2026 The Man with the Bag (Movie) Prime Video December 2, 2026 Painter (Movie) Hulu TBA Untitled Amazon MGM Studios/Navy Seal Mike Thornton Project (Movie) Prime Video TBA Untitled Alan Ritchson Survival Competition Series Netflix TBA

Here’s hoping we get an actual release date for Reacher Season 4 at some point soon, since we know that wrapped filming months ago. I assume we’ll be seeing Neagley first, given it came first in order of production, but who knows. Maybe with his new deal, the actor can demand that the newest episodes of the flagship series go live first, and then he’ll get YOU, my pretty, and your little dog, too.