One New Amazon Show Has A Higher Rotten Tomatoes Score Than The Odyssey This Weekend

When it comes to movie buffs, this weekend is pretty much all about The Odyssey, which hit the 2026 movie schedule this past Friday. The Christopher Nolan-helmed film is an adaptation of Homer’s epic poem of the same name, and it’s been making quite a splash. Not only is the film poised to top the box office this weekend, but Nolan’s latest has also received critical acclaim. All the while, though, a show on Amazon Prime Video is gaining notice as well and actually has a Rotten Tomatoes score higher than Nolan’s new movie.

A Prime Video Docuseries Is Sparking Some Critical Buzz

The series in question is Murder 101, which arrived on the 2026 TV schedule last week, and it seems critics are really digging it. As of this writing, the docuseries has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. What should be mentioned, however, is that this stellar score is only based on a total of five reviews. Still, that’s impressive due to the review embargo having been open for a little while now.

Murder 101 is a three-part limited series directed by Stacey Lee, and this documentary centers on a high school sociology class in Tennessee that investigates a cold case involving a serial killer. At the center of this story is the case of the Redhead Murders, of which several red-headed women were killed within a six-month span in the Tennessee area between 1984 and 1985. The class’ efforts ultimately inspire law enforcement to reopen the case themselves.

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Anyone who enjoys watching various true crime documentaries may want to check out Lee’s docuseries for themselves. What it offers is an examination of a serious case, but it’s analyzed from a unique perspective, that of high school students. Admittedly, I don’t watch true crime often, but I’m constantly amazed whenever unique stories like the one told in this recent Prime Video doc come up.

The Odyssey Is Still Getting It’s Fair Share Of Praise

Nolan’s The Odyssey may not have a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the score it has is still nothing to scoff at. Right now, the blockbuster has a certified 95% freshness rating based on 370 reviews. So that’s much larger than the pool of pundits that have responded to Murder 101 so far. Also, the film came in hot once the review embargo lifted as it initially peaked at 98%, which is even more amazing. That’s certainly a testament to the talents of Nolan and his team.

This book-to-screen adaptation of Homer’s work represents what’s arguably Christopher Nolan’s most ambitious cinematic feat. What’s most jaw-dropping about it is that a lot of it was shot practically and with minimal visual effects. So this is much bigger than some of Nolan’s earlier films like the acclaimed Memento or the excellent Insomnia, which is a story involving a killer.

Overall, though, entertainment junkies have some quality viewing options to take in this weekend on both the big and small screens. Honestly, I can’t recommend The Odyssey enough so, if you’re able to see it in a theater, head out as soon as you can. Yet, if you can make it to the cinema or have booked tickets for another time, sit back, grab a Prime Video subscription and stream Murder 101 at home.