Big Brother 28 Spoilers: Week 2 Veto Has One Houseguest Ready To Turn The Tables On Dee And Devens

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 28 live feeds as of Sunday, July 19th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Week 2 in Big Brother is already zooming along, as Survivor stars Rick Devens and Dee Valladares continue to tighten their grip on the game. Rick won the Week 2 HOH competition and has already gotten to work uniting his Crossovers and Red Corner alliance into the "Tool Shed" and is angling to take out the other side of the house.

Those watching Big Brother online live feeds on the 2026 TV schedule saw Rick put Jason De Puy, Lyric Medeiros, and Melody Morris on the block, but a bigger plan was on the table. Devens wants to "backdoor" Rome, but Lyric has a plan that could keep them both safe this week.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Big Brother/ CBS/ Paramount)

Devens Won The Week 2 Veto

The power is in Devens' hands to do as he wants this week, which is great because he feels committed to the plan of "backdooring" Rome Seymour. For that to happen, nominations couldn't stay the same, so he's feeling good about taking someone down and putting that plan in action. The question is who he should take down, which remains a hot topic with hours to go before he makes a decision.

(Image credit: CBS)

Lyric Is Trying To Fake A Breakup With Rome To Save Them Both

Lyric received a lot of criticism for prioritizing her showmance with Rome over playing Big Brother, but she's now locked in and trying to convince the house that their relationship is over. Her pitch to Devens was to use the veto to take her down, and then put Rome on the block so that she doesn't have to suffer for his actions.

More On Big Brother Wait, Do Rick Devens And James Gunn Actually Know Each Other? Yes And They Had Superman Plans

Truth be told, it felt like Lyric effectively fooled Devens for a time. He soon spun the narrative to Dee that using the veto on Lyric was a good idea, and they'd be better off targeting Melody to weaken the position of their ally, Drew Campbell, who was maintaining alliances with Houseguests on the "other" side of the house.

Devens has made it clear that he'll go with whoever the majority of his alliance backs to save, but that Rome is going up either way. Obviously Lyric would prefer she be off the block to make the odds better both of them survive this week, so she'll continue to push for that outcome.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I feel like it isn't being talked about enough, but Rome still has the BB Blockbuster to save himself, though Devens seems ready for that possibility. He's hoping he can find a way to work out a deal with Rome and Lyric to protect himself and Dee, should the other side get an HOH win sometime in the near future. I think, ideally, he'd prefer to cut the head off of the snake and take down the alleged ringleader orchestrating a solid alliance outside the Tool Shed, but people who want to win Big Brother always have to be flexible.

The situation is very much in flux, so continue to check in on CinemaBlend for updates on what's happening in the Big Brother house. Catch a new episode this week on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS, or over on Paramount+.