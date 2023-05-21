Harrison Ford On Going Shirtless At 80 In Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Harrison Ford will be cracking that whip one last time when, as he's the playing fan-favorite archeologist in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny . For years now, the veteran actor has been high on the idea of returning for a fifth movie -- surely much to the delight of franchise devotees. Ford is now 80 and still seems to be very spry. He appears to take care of himself, and that's probably why his body apparently still looks good. On that note, he has a shirtless scene in this latest installment, and he addressed it.

When the Indiana Jones 5 trailer premiered , it was the talk of the internet partially because it teased the flashback sequence of a de-aged Indy, who goes undercover as a Nazi officer and gets captured. There was a lot of very impressive CGI tech used to make Harrison Ford look 35 years younger. However, it seems that may not be the most impressive aspect of Ford's performance. According to Variety , Ford provided a witty and honest answer when the shirtless scene was brought up during the film's press conference at the Cannes Film Festival:

Look, I’ve been blessed with this body. Thanks for noticing.

Another person who would agree with that is producer Kathleen Kennedy, who still describes her longtime colleague as being “very hot." Honestly, age really is nothing but a number and, in many respects, you’re as young as you feel. That seems to be true for Harrison Ford because, according to Mads Mikkelsen, who plays the film’s villain, this action-hero star was still a beast on set, as he had a crazy mountain-biking workout. Not even an on-set shoulder injury sustained during a fight scene could stop the Star Wars actor from kicking ass.

More on Harrison Ford (Image credit: Paramount+) Harrison Ford Is Hailed As An Action Movie Icon, But He’s Got Higher Praise For Tom Cruise

Interestingly, one script request that the Oscar-nominated actor had was to get rid of jokes that referenced his age. I can absolutely understand that as it was a real pain in the last Indiana Jones movie included a few of those moments, which I'd argue didn't always work. Plus, given what we know about the star and how he keeps in shape, such barbs seem somewhat out of place and counterproductive.

Aside from all of that, it's still bittersweet to think that Dial of Destiny will mark Harrison Ford's final time playing the adventurer. Fans may have their feelings about it, but the actor himself seems to be at peace with it. Ford's eyes were filled with tears after the Cannes premiere , and he reportedly received a five-minute standing ovation from the audience. While reviews for the fifth installment of Indiana Jones may be a mixed bag right now, there’s no denying that Harrison Ford is a true legend, who continues to amaze and surprise through his work.

I don't know about the rest of you, but I'm looking forward to seeing what Harrison Ford brings to the table in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny when it arrives on June 30th as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. We'll see how the story ends for Indy -- and just how "hot" that shirtless scene is.