I’m Pumped About How ‘Confident’ Harrison Ford Is In Indiana Jones 5

Look, I know Indiana Jones 5 has been a long-time coming, but because it’s been in the works for so many years, part of me hasn’t been convinced it’s real. Despite these feelings, the movie did very much premiere at Cannes Film Festival to generally positive reviews today, so it’s most definitely happening. And, soon. What’s making me particularly excited about seeing one last adventure from Harrison Ford ’s Indy is how confident the star is about fans soon enjoying it.

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny a little over a month away, Lucasfilm shared the above video featuring Harrison Ford gushing over one of the most highly anticipated 2023 new movie releases . In his words:

It felt good. It felt that we had made a film that the audience deserved. I feel confident that we’re going to knock their socks off.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios) Release Date: June 30, 2023

Directed By: James Mangold

Written By: Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp and James Mangold

Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen

Runtime: 142 minutes

Obviously, Mr. Ford is biased. He made the movie and he wants it to do well, but he genuinely seems excited for this Indiana Jones movie, and his comments are starting to pump me up for this movie. If the man himself, who has embodied the role of Indy for over 40 years, is so impassioned about it, it has to be something special, doesn’t it?

These days, we’ve seen favorite franchise upon franchise get rebooted to mixed results, so you can’t blame me for being a tad apprehensive about Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny coming out. Back in 1989, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was honestly a grand conclusion for Ford’s adventurer when he got to spend time alongside his father (played by the late great Sean Connery). But then 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released, and it created an uneven discourse about the franchise.

With Dial of Destiny comes the question whether this time director James Mangold (who is the first director outside of Steven Spielberg to make an Indiana Jones movie) can hit things home. Mangold did deliver on that front with 2017’s Logan for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The Indiana Jones 5 cast is also incredible, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge taking on a massive role alongside the likes of Mads Mikkelson, Antonio Banderas and John Rhys-Davies, who returns to the franchise as Sallah. It’s only too bad that fans' calls for the return of Ke Huy Quan’s Short Round came after the movie was filmed.

Tickets for the fifth Indiana Jones movie will become available this Monday, May 22 ahead of the movie itself heading to theaters on June 30. While we all collectively wait for Harrison Ford’s last ride as the beloved movie character, the first four movies are heading to Disney+ on May 31.