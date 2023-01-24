Infinity Pool Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Alexander Skarsgård And Mia Goth's New Horror Movie
The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival.
After her performances last year in X and Pearl, Mia Goth has quickly cemented her place amongst the best present-day horror actors. But before we see her return in that series’ third movie, MaXXXine, Goth has joined forces with writer/director Brandon Cronenberg for Infinity Pool, which also stars Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman. Infinity Pool premiered at Sundance Film Festival this past weekend ahead of its January 27 release to theaters. Reviews are in for this science fiction-horror film, so let’s see if this nightmarish-sounding flick should be next on our must-see list of 2023 movies.
Infinity Pool sees author James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) on an all-inclusive getaway in the fictional Li Tolqa, with James hoping the vacation will help him overcome his writer’s block. The couple meets Gabi (Mia Goth), and soon a tragedy befalls them, forcing James and Em to make a life-altering decision. Let’s see what the critics have to say about the film.
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting rates Infinity Pool 4 skulls out of a possible 5, saying the director’s capability to build such levels of dread and tension, combined with the captivating performances of Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård make this sure-to-be-polarizing movie worth the watch. The critic continues:
Those familiar with Brandon Cronenberg’s past work know his penchant for going to the extreme to make his audience uncomfortable, and this appears to be no different, as an initial cut of the film was given an NC-17 rating. Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics says Antiviral and Possessor are nothing compared to the “utterly genius” Infinity Pool. The critic rates it 3.5 out of 5 stars, saying the retooled R-rated version still pushes the limits:
Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm rates the movie 8 out of 10, saying he left the Sundance screening dizzy from the extreme gore and brutality. But the critic also said Brandon Cronenberg's movie provides him with something he's never seen before, “and that's the type of giddy high I'm always chasing.” Evangelista continues:
Poulomi Das of The Playlist agrees with the above assessment, grading the movie an A- and saying Infinity Pool forces the viewers to give themselves to the director for an experience unlike any they’ve had before. The critic says Mia Goth proves her range, even surpassing her performance in Pearl. The review states:
IndieWire’s Ryan Lattanzio agrees that the actors are impressive and Brandon Cronenberg has some sharp ideas, but this critic was left wanting when it comes to the execution, grading the movie a C:
If Infinity Pool sounds like a movie you want to check out, you can do so starting on Friday, January 27 when it hits theaters. Also be sure to check out other upcoming horror movies, and if you want to see Mia Goth in one of her previous lauded performances, you can stream X with Paramount+ subscription through a Showtime add-on.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
