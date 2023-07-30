Insider Claims Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Is Only Holding Together Because Of Couples Therapy

Having recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be in a pretty good place in life. Based on loving tributes like Lopez’s sweet "midnight" posts , it would appear that the image of a happy couple is still very much intact. And part of the reason for that may be -- as an insider in the Bennifer 2.0 sphere has claimed -- couples therapy. And that's purportedly the “only thing” keeping it all on track.

This claim came from The National Enquirer (via Radar Online ) as part of a greater story involving the marriage of Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso. Seeing as Damon and Ben Affleck are still the best friends they’ve been throughout their lives, the latter allegedly suggested that his Air collaborator look into the same sort of therapy. With that, an insider claims the former Batman dropped a serious revelation:

Ben is first to admit the only thing that keeps Jennifer and him together is therapy.

On the surface, that could sound pretty bad, especially if therapy is indeed the sole source of survival for this love story. However, there are some other factors to consider. One being that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship timeline stretches back all the way to 2001.

There’s a lot of history for this pair, who ended their engagement in 2004 -- only to reunite in 2021 and begin a second courtship. The marriages both Affleck and Lopez were involved with in the interim aside, they possibly brought even more baggage to their 2022 nuptials. It's also worth mentioning that both A-listers also seem like intense creative types who know what they want and can take command when their goals require it.

Admittedly, couples therapy isn’t something that carries the same sort of stigma it once did. Kristen Bell sang praises for the method of therapy, as it helped her marriage to Dax Shepard during the beginning of the pandemic. Karen Gillan also attends, even appearing at a session in her Nebula makeup while she was shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So any alleged news that the Gigli co-stars are seeking out assistance isn’t necessarily as negative as some may have interpreted in years past.

It’s all speculation at this point as, again, these quotes are coming from a presumed source close to the pair. The only people who really know what’s going on in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage are the two stars themselves and possibly those in their personal orbit.