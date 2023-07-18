Jennifer Lopez Celebrates One Year Of Marriage To Ben Affleck With Sweet ‘Midnight’ Posts

Considering how long it’s been since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first got together, calling their relationship a “whirlwind romance” may not be technically accurate. And yet that’s certainly what it felt like, at least the second time around. It’s hard to believe that the pair have actually now been married for a year, but that’s exactly the case as it’s been one year since the pair ran off to Vegas to get hitched.

While Affleck and Lopez did eventually have the big, extravagant wedding that you’d expect of a couple of A-list celebrities, the two got married quietly in Vegas weeks before that. Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram, as well as her own personal newsletter to celebrate her anniversary in the most JLo way possible.

The “special surprise” referenced in JLo’s Instagram post is a song that she has apparently written in celebration of her anniversary. “Midnight Trip To Vegas” is exactly what it sounds like, a song that tells the story of the couple’s decision to run off to Vegas to get married. Lopez posted several images of herself in the dress she got married in that night to both her main Instagram account and her stories. She certainly looked lovely despite deciding to get married so quickly. And considering the wedding dress apparently came from her previous film wardrobe.

If we take the lyrics to the song as accurate to what actually happened, it paints a picture of a couple being overwhelmed by all the things that go along with planning any wedding, that is only made more complicated by the fact that the public is watching everything they do because of their celebrity. According to the song, it was Affleck that suggested doing the Vegas thing. The chorus of the song goes…

What about a/ Midnight trip to Vegas/ Just me and you baby/ Throw the kids in the back/ Of the pink Cadillac/ And us in the bathroom changing/ Midnight trip to Vegas/ Both our hearts are racin’/ I’ll pick you up late/ We don’t have to wait/ Yeah let’s do something crazy

Lots of people end up getting married in Las Vegas, either on a whim or as part of a plan because it’s fairly quick and easy to do. One of the couples that were also in town to get married ended up talking about the experience of meeting Affleck in Lopez in line to get a marriage license. Between what they said, and what the couple revealed later about the experience, it sounds like it all pretty much happened as the song describes.

The first year of marriage appears to have gone pretty well for Affleck and Lopez. The couple has spent a lot of that time on the search for the perfect home. After being in and out of escrow on several different homes, the pair have finally found a home for their combined families. Wishing them happiness in the years to come.