How Johnny Depp Is Reportedly Feeling About His Career And Life After Debuting First Post-Trial Movie At Cannes

Performer Johnny Depp has been a movie star for decades now, and was widely acclaimed as one of the best character actors out there. But the last few years his name has mostly been synonymous with his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard . But after the verdict for the Depp/Heard trial was announced, he’s been in the midst of a professional comeback. And now we know how the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is reportedly feeling about his career and life after debuting his first post-trial movie at Cannes.

Over the last year, Johnny Depp has been keeping busy as a musician while also picking up some film gigs. Depp’s first post-trial movie recently debuted at Cannes , which might be a good sign regarding his eventual return to Hollywood. But how is he feeling after dipping his toe back into the water? An anonymous insider spoke to People about how the 59 year-old actor is feeling, sharing:

Johnny is doing fantastic. He really enjoys working and touring again. He has managed to turn his life around. He is prioritizing his health and work. He was living a destructive life and people close to him were concerned. Everyone is excited about how he turned things around. He is much happier too.

There you have it. It looks like Depp is happy with how things are going now that we’re a year out of his defamation trial against Amber Heard. And if this report is to be believed, his loved ones are similarly happy to see this change. We’ll just have to wait and see what comes next as his professional comeback movies forward.

Since cameras were in the courtroom for the defamation trial , the public was able to watch every moment, including the grueling testimony given by both actors. Afterward Depp left Hollywood , and has been living across the pond. His movie’s inclusion in Cannes has been somewhat controversial, with Johnny Depp even fielding questions about being “banned” from Hollywood . But will his first new movie Jeanne du Barry make way for more mainstream projects? Only time will tell.

While Depp has returned to the big screen for the first time in years, he still hasn’t landed any major mainstream movie projects since the defamation trial came to an end. He was largely the victor in court, although he was found guilty on one count of defamation against Amber Heard. And both actors have since moved out of the country in order to reclaim some anonymity, with Heard being photographed in Spain with her daughter.