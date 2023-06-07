Insiders Drop Details On How Natalie Portman Reportedly Feels About Her Husband’s Alleged Affair

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied have been married for almost eleven years. However, their marriage appeared to have hit a snag due to her husband’s alleged affair. As for how the Israeli-American actress has been reportedly feeling since the affair accusations surfaced, insider sources have the scoop.

It was recently disclosed that Natalie Portman’s husband Benjamin Millepied was accused of allegedly cheating on her with a younger woman. One insider told US Weekly that the Black Swan actress reportedly felt “humiliated” about the allegations but was still remaining committed to her marriage.

Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.

On August 4, 2012, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied tied the knot in a Jewish ceremony. They were co-stars before they started dating after meeting on the set of Black Swan. Millepied played her character’s ballet partner and was a choreographer for the Oscar-winning movie. While this married couple tended to keep their love life private, we would see them all smiles side-by-side during red carpet appearances and postings of their adventures like their sight-seeing trip to Australia while she was filming Thor: Love and Thunder there. Together they share two kids: 11-year-old Aleph and their second child Amalia, who is six years old. That same source continued to say Portman was reportedly willing to “rebuild her trust” in her husband for the sake of their children not growing up “in a broken home.”

A second source has said something very different about the Black Swan couple. This different source has believed that the Star Wars star allegedly “doesn’t know” if she and the French choreographer/dancer will ever fix their marriage after this scandal.

Right now, they are talking and working on it together for the sake of their children.

At the beginning of the year, Portman and her Black Swan choreographer were not only going strong in the romance department but had a growing working relationship too. Millepied made his directorial debut in the 2023 movie release Carmen which starred Scream VI’s Melissa Barrera and Aftersun’s Paul Mescal. The former New York City Ballet principal gave his wife credit for helping him prepare for his first-time director role being present on set. Portman, I’m sure, understood what her husband was going through stepping into those new shoes as she made her directorial debut with the drama A Tale of Love and Darkness back in 2015. He also previously told US Weekly how “inspired” he was by the Jackie star for her activism work with #MeToo and Time’s Up.

Based on what these sources have said, it looks as if Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied will be working together to rebuild what has been reportedly broken. Make sure to keep up with CinemaBlend to be in the loop about where the situation with this married couple is reportedly heading.