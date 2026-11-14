Florence Pugh’s Black Dress Was Giving What I Can Only Describe As Mickey Mouse Ears

Fan-favorite fashionista Florence Pugh is back again with another show-stopping ensemble. From sparking the “Free the Nipple” movement with her sheer Valentino dress to making deltoids interesting again , she's now going all method dress for her 2026 Netflix TV release of East of Eden. But if you’re all about stylish ensembles worth talking about, Pugh caught my eye with a black dress with sleeves that resembled (fabulous) Mickey Mouse ears.

Clearly inspired by East of Eden, Florence Pugh has been going all in on the Victorian vibes for the period series' promotional events. Next in line for the Marvel star’s method dressing look, she’s decided to fashion a beautiful black dress at the L.A. FYC event for the show, with those Mickey Mouse ear-like sleeves, and I still can’t take my eyes off them:

(Image credit: Photo by Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic)

From Reed’s spring 2027 collection, the Oscar nominee wore a button-down, tight-fitting black silk dress that’s bringing all kinds of Victorian vibes. To call it timeless would be an understatement.

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Still, it's so hard to get over those sleeves! Some may say that they’re like wings, but just take a closer look and you'll see what I mean about the Mickey Mouse ear comparison. They’re so big that they’re as high as her head. Pugh's character, Cathy, wasn’t a woman to mess with, and fittingly, this whole ensemble is giving me the impression that the star herself means business.

As usual, I always have to give Florence Pugh credit for her commitment to making a fashion splash compared and not playing it safe. There’s something theatrical about the whole look, and those sleeves don’t lie. Also, please don't mistake my Mickey comments for shade of any kind. This Disney fan loves those sleeves, and I wish others would take a cue from Pugh.

As previously alluded to, this isn't the first time Pugh has channeled the Victorian age for East of Eden events. She first took the era’s romantic angle at a photo call, wearing a ruffled top with a skirt silhouette that looks like something straight out of the 1800s. Then, at the historical drama’s New York premiere, the Little Women actress fashioned an out-there, stunning corset that also came with voluminous sleeves that were the talk of the internet .

But if we really want to talk about big ruffled shoulders, Pugh was recently on the cover of Elle’s Women in Hollywood issue, donning a perfectly pink East of Eden dress that was ruffled from her shoulders to her toes. If audiences want to learn all about how the ladies of the Victorian era struck a pose, leave it to Pugh to show us how it’s done.

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While I would never have expected Florence Pugh to grace us with her presence wearing a black dress resembling Mickey Mouse ears, I think a new trend may be born. If anything, I'm now going to rethink my rankings of Pugh's outfits from the past few weeks.