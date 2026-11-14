I Never Thought I’d Agree With Pete Davidson’s Take On Greatest SNL Host, But I Totally Do

Pete Davidson’s comedy and my own personal taste aren’t often in alignment. Because of that, I’m absolutely shocked that I wholeheartedly agree with The King of Staten Island star when it comes to his recent take on who the greatest Saturday Night Live host is. But he’s also not wrong, so I can give credit where credit is due.

While promoting their latest release on the 2026 movie schedule, How to Rob a Bank with Complex, co-star Nicholas Hoult asked Davidson who he would pick as the GOAT SNL host. While that seems like an impossible task for a TV series that premiered in 1975, The Rookie star narrowed it down to his era on the sketch comedy, which spanned eight seasons from 2014 until 2022. His pick of Ryan Gosling, or the living embodiment of Ken, is something that I can get behind, one hundred percent. He said:

I think you have to give it to Ryan Gosling, just from my time.

I completely agree that what the Project Hail Mary star has done during his hosting duties on SNL, currently on the 2026 TV schedule, really sets him apart. He’s delivered numerous memorable sketches showcasing his comedic talent, from his critique of the font choice for Avatar to his portrayal of Beavis alongside Mikey Day’s Butt-Head, and even a musical number with Chris Stapleton.

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Whether interacting with aliens and demonstrating his knack for absurd comedy or taking on a more serious moment, Ryan Gosling has proven that he’s game for anything – it just might become impossible to keep a straight face and maintain his composure while doing so. There’s even a compilation video of Gosling breaking as he struggles to get through a skit.

(Image credit: NBC)

Now, I’m not trying to be a Pete Davidson hater. His brand of self-deprecating humor and laid-back style just doesn’t really tickle my funny bone, but that shouldn’t take anything away from anyone it works for.

It’s just the reason why I’m so surprised that we agree on what’s funny when it comes to the guest hosts on Saturday Night Live. And when it comes to movie star looks and the talent to back it up, both in drama and comedy, Ryan Gosling really is the whole package, and the Fast X star has a lot of thoughts about that:

He’s just fucking annoying, dude. He’s, like, really hot, and then super talented, but then he’s really funny and has really good comedic timing, but also is comedically educated, like knows really niche shit that I wouldn’t expect him to know. And he’s also just really nice. He’s just one of those guys, [you’re like,] ‘Oh, fucking come on.’ He’s perfect. I hate him so much, but he’s unbelievable.

It’s funny to hear Pete Davidson’s reaction to the former Mickey Mouse Club star because it feels so genuinely human. We all know that person who is so attractive or so talented that you want to hate them, but you can’t because they’re just so nice and likeable too. Ryan Gosling has proven himself to be one of those people.

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All of this got me thinking about which of The Notebook star’s SNL sketches is my favorite. While there are many memorable moments to choose from, as a writer myself and someone who has agonized over words, there’s just something about “Papyrus” that always makes me laugh. Something about being super serious about nonsense cracks me up every time I watch it. Check out the skit below:

Papyrus - SNL - YouTube Watch On

You can still check out new episodes of Season 52 of Saturday Night Live on NBC or with a Peacock subscription. The next host will be former show writer John Mulaney with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.