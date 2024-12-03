Zendaya And Her Mom Showed Up In Random B-Roll Local News Footage, And The Internet Had A Field Day

In some ways, it feels like Zendaya is cropping up in a number of places these days. The fan-favorite actress had two major films on the 2024 movie schedule – Dune: Part Two and Challengers. She’s also set to return for HBO’s Euphoria Season 3 , which is being filmed in 2025. So, in short, the general public is pretty much used to seeing the starlet on their screens in some way or another. However, it was quite the surprise when the A-lister and her mom appeared in b-roll for a local newscast – and the Internet had a field day.

Anyone who watches local news is surely aware that reporting packages commonly utilize general b-roll. That’s what WCVB Channel 5 in Boston recently did, though I’m wondering if the photojournalist was aware that when he was shooting, he caught a glimpse of the Spider-Man star and her mother, Claire Stoermer. The two were just casually walking and talking at the time, and users pointed out that televised moment on social media. Check out this TikTok video, which shows fans humorously watching:

I think what I love most is that as pointed out in the clip above, there were a couple of fans who noticed the Malcom & Marie star on the street, and they just appeared gobsmacked. As delightful as that is, the comments under the video are even funnier. Some users mentioned the onlookers while also mulling over whether the station was aware that they’d capture the star on camera. Check out some of those thoughts and more:

Love how you caught that though that’s so cute how she’s with her mom💖 - newnyabalance

Ok wait this is insane - eliza

The girl in the back is in total shock 😭😭 yes girl that is zendaya 😅 - thelemonbaraz

They would do this 💀 I love WCVB so much. - Bri 🦩

I wish Boston wasn't so big and I didn't have work. I'd try to go find her. I love her. - Amanda

I actually put a finger down 😩😂 - Alexandria_leigh

We had a very similar moment with Zendaya randomly at a market about five years ago. She was just hanging out shopping, and we were surprised nobody recognized her!! - Nana🌞

More on Zendaya (Image credit: Sony Pictures) After Tom Holland Defended Zendaya From Paparazzi In Viral Video, He Admitted Why He Occasionally Googles Her

While this candid moment between mother and daughter may be shocking on the surface, it definitely tracks that the two would be hanging out in such a way. Zendaya and her mom are quite close, and the actress has gushed about her mama bear on a number of occasions. And Claire Stoermer has certainly provided her daughter with support. During a 2021 interview, the matriarch recalled working two jobs to make ends meet, and that ended up being fortuitous for her daughter’s career. While Stoermer may be supportive of the Smallfoot cast member she does provide honest feedback – like when she commented on a dress of hers that showed too much skin .

The Space Jam: A New Legacy star’s mother was also with her this week at the Gotham Awards, where the actress accepted the Spotlight Tribute Award. She even sweetly thanked her mother for her support during that lovely address, which was shared to X . Quite frankly, you love to see a mom and daughter who are so close.

Honestly, the chances of a news station capturing footage of any A-lister and a relative is like finding a needle in a haystack. So I’m impressed that Boston’s WCVB managed to snag the b-roll footage of the Greatest Showman star and her mom. Whether it was intentional or not, the local news station can be proud that they recorded the video and created a funny, viral moment.

Both of Zendaya’s 2024 movies are now available to stream. You can access Dune: Part Two using a Max subscription , while Challengers can be viewed with the use of a Prime Video subscription .