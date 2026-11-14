Fans Can’t Get Over An NFL Star Becoming The Next Bachelor, And They’re Here With The Jokes

While it was known that The Bachelor – ABC’s long-running reality dating show – would return for a 30th season, updates had been scant up until this week. Fans now know that the show is officially set to return in early 2027 and that this season will be headlined by none other than Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman. Bringing an NFL player is a major move on the producers’ parts, to say the least. Now, unsurprisingly, viewers are sharing their thoughts or, more specifically, they’re dropping all kinds of jokes.

This is a major development for the Bachelor franchise, since the massive IP has been relatively dormant amid the 2026 TV schedule following an eventful 2025. Hartman’s inclusion seems to be turning that around in a big way, as more than a few users took to X to respond directly under the show’s official announcement. What’s really making me chuckle is the sheer number of sports-related quips that people seem to be dishing out in response to the news. Check out just a handful of the comments down below:

Deshaun is gonna be so pissed when he finds out we’re letting other quarterbacks sign NDAs with 26 women. - @BigWhiteNatural

His completion percentage is about to become the most closely watched statistic in Bachelor history. - @VirgilEwingX

He’s looking for another open receiver. - @Amy_us318QW

Not the season we were expecting but the season we needed. - @SportClips

Undrafted. Practice squad. Zero regular season snaps. ABC just made him the most pursued quarterback in America. - @The_Parent_Game

From throwing passes to dodging red flags. Bold career move. - @XiTalking

(Image credit: Disney/Heidi Gutman)

Honestly, the Internet really understood the assignment when it came to weighing in on this big news. In addition to the sports-centric barbs, though, some seem to be expressing a bit of bewilderment over Hartman being tapped as the lead. There’s another interesting constant within this sea of responses, though, as others now seem to be tempted to tune in Bachelor for the first time due to this star selection. Based on the post below (and some others), people are going to be seated for this upcoming season:

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Sam Hartman, of course, isn’t the first athlete to have ever been the object of people’s affections on Bachelor, as he’s actually the fifth. However, Hartman – who joined the Washington Commanders in 2024 after going undrafted – is the first currently active athlete to ever be on the program. That could indeed bring a fresh spin to the proceedings, and I’m also already wondering if some of Hartman’s teammates may even appear during the season at some point.

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It would be an understatement to say that the Bachelor franchise as a whole could use a bit of jolt after the drama that unfolded earlier this year with The Bachelorette. Former Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul was set to headline Season 22. However, ABC decided to shelve the already-filmed episodes after 2023 video footage of Paul assaulting ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen surfaced. The incident has called into question not only the stability of Bachelorette moving forward but the state of Bachelor Nation as a whole.

On paper, though, Sam Hartman would appear to be a solid choice for this upcoming season of the dating franchise’s flagship show. (I can also see Bachelor Nation having taken serious measures when screening the former Wake Forest and Notre Dame player following the Paul controversy). Based on these social media comments, there seems to be interest amongst the public, and these jokes could indicate that live-tweeting during the season is going to be wild.

The Bachelor Season 30 premieres on March 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will be streamable the next day with a Hulu subscription.