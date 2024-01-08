Into The Spider-Verse’s Phil Lord Teases Emotional Conclusion In The Threequel

Spider-Man's latest animated outingleft an impression on audiences with Across The Spider-Verse's cliffhanger ending. This edge-of-your-seat finale came courtesy of Phil Lord, and as moviegoers wait for the next movie in the franchise, the writer-producer teased an emotional conclusion in the threequel, one that should make your spidey senses tingle.

The nail-biting cliffhanger pushed Across the Spider-Verse to become a blockbuster, both commercially and critically, creating incredible hype for the upcoming Marvel movie. While catching up with Lord and creative partner Christopher Miller on the Golden Globes red carpet, Deadline got the scoop on the yet-to-release Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. While fear and anxiety were in full effect during the Across the Spider-Verse finale, Lord mentioned the Beyond the Spider-Verse conclusion will be more rewarding for the fans of Miles Morales and his inner circle, saying:

It will be a very satisfying conclusion. It goes even more emotionally deep into the relationships between Miles, Gwen, Peter B., [and Miles’] parents.

It was nice to hear the finale will focus on Miles’ closest relationships (of course, as the teenage superhero is trapped in an alternative universe). As seen in the sequel --and there are some spoilers in this paragraph if you haven't caught the movie yet --the young hero questioned his relationships. He was dealing with the growing pains of maturing under the watchful eyes of overprotective parents. Even Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker were on the outs with Morales. Plus, the high schooler learned the truth behind getting his powers from Spider Society. However, Across the Spider-Verse’s ending scene teased that Gwen, Peter, and other fan-favorite characters would set out to retrieve Miles in the threequel. Seeing those relationships wrap up will hopefully be quite the reward for fans.

While the third flick will finish with an emotional wrap-up, Phil Lord soothed worried fans as he spilled characters from Across the Spider-Verse will be back for the next sequel. He also teased viewers will get to see Miles Morales’s “growth and success” as he turns his “sense of betrayal” into “something affirmative” by the trilogy’s end. Whether the conclusion is happy, sad, or bittersweet, the creative duo promises growth in every aspect of Miles Morales’ life.

Originally, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was set to hit theaters in March. However, the threequel was reportedly pushed back due to production delays and the actors' and writers' strikes. Production reportedly picked up after the strikes concluded as the voice actors began recording again despite Jake Johnson saying otherwise. It is unclear when the second sequel will be released. However, there are still multiple animated movies arriving in cinemas on the 2024 movie schedule.

Despite losing its Best Animated Feature Golden Globe to The Boy and the Heron, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still an awards-season darling with multiple Critics Choice Awards nominations. It’s still in contention for a possible Best Animated Feature Oscar nomination. In the meantime, check out the animated sequel by getting a Netflix subscription.