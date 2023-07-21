Wait, Is Dune: Part Two Going To Be Delayed For The Labor Strikes Even Though It’s Finished?

Dune: Part Two has been much anticipated since the success of the first Dune, which was released in 2021. Not only was Dune a financial success, but it also had critical acclaim and got a Best Picture nom. Now the creative team is reportedly looking to push back the latest sci-fi epic, which is expected to hit theaters November 4th of this year. The current Hollywood labor strikes are to blame, but why would a finished film want to push back its release date?

The actors guild and the writers guild are currently on strike, resulting in a cease in production activities for many Hollywood projects. As a result, many release dates are being pushed back due to the halt in production schedules. Dune 2, however, is a completed project which would not be privy to the production halts. According to Variety, The movie is eyeing a 2024 release regardless, due to SAG union rules that would prevent the movie stars from promoting the project.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Not only does the union strikes halt productions, but it also bars actors from promoting projects that have already been completed. Dune: Part Two has a gaggle of massive movie stars like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler. If the strike continues through November 4th, actors would not be able to participate in media press tours to promote the film, and Dune would have to hold a premiere without the actors present. This has already been a major issue, as Disney’s The Haunted Mansion just held a premiere with Disney Villain mascots instead of the cast of the film.

A movie like Dune: Part Two greatly benefits from star power. While the first Dune’s success will help bring a lot of audiences in seats, the IP alone likely won’t give it the box office returns it will expect. Movie star press tours and marketing are huge and have had a massive impact on a film's success. Think: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie’s BarbieCore looks leading up to Barbie’s release, or the highly publicized film festival run for Don’t Worry Darling last year. Dune has one of the most robust casts of popular young actors, and barring a promotional tour would likely be detrimental.

Hopefully Dune: Part Two won’t have to push its release date, as a work stoppage through November would prove highly problematic for the film industry as a whole. Dune: Part Two is a massive movie, and qualifying for a 2024 awards race would be also important for the success of the movie. On the other hand, giving the movie the best shot at a financial success is imperative for the movie business, and other sci-fi films without profitable IP and a large built in fan base established prior.

We will continue to cover this story, and other projects being delayed due to the 2023 WGA Writers Strike and SAG-AFTRA strike. Also, fans of Dune can revisit the successful first installment now with a Max subscription. For more information on other movies expected to release in cinemas this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.