Margot Robbie’s The Only Barbie Star To Bust Out The Barbiecore On The Press Tour, But I’m Here For It

In just 25 days, the world is gonna get a whole lot pinker once the Barbie movie hits theaters this summer. When it was first announced Margot Robbie could star in the Greta Gerwig film , I couldn’t picture anyone else for the role. Obviously, the Australian actress has been known for her keen sense of fashion that can light up a room, and lately that's included Barbicore. Leave it to this fashion icon to be the only one busting out the hot pink look on the Barbie press tour. But hey, I’m not exactly complaining about that!

Over the weekend, the press tour for the highly-anticipated summer flick came into being with its first event held in Los Angeles. In this first image of the tour, you can see the beautiful Margot Robbie posing proudly with her character's convertible against a Barbie world backdrop. As you can see, the Barbie girl is glowing head-to-toe in her hot pink mini-dress with white polka dots and a cut-out halter neck.

Barbiecore has already been in because of the film and the way it's been hotly anticipated, and it's easy to see why. Robbie truly is a good ambassador for the look and made a strong fashion statement with the ultra-fabulous pink looks she wore in the official Barbie trailer . It reminds me of Alicia Silverstone when she was in Clueless and every piece of plaid-ensemble fashion in the movie became iconic. Now, it’s the Oscar nominee’s turn. She inspired a lot of celebrities this year to give Barbiecore a whirl from Megan Fox’s underboob-baring outfit to Beyoncé’s own design for a Renaissance performance .

In this next photo, you can see not just Robbie but the ensemble cast of this upcoming comedy standing in front of the pink and white convertible. (See the dearth of pink in the outfits?)

This star-studded photo features Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Director Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Michael Cera. Everyone seems to be wearing more neutral colors with the exception of the I, Tonya actress and Cera, who is certainly not in Barbicore. In a way, it works in Robbie’s favor as she stands out as the star of the flick in the hot pink looks.

The third photo below is of the Suicide Squad actress posing with Gerwig and Gosling below.

The cast has hung out outside of work events. Gerwig recently admitted she got her Barbie girls together for a sleepover . However, it was unfortunate no one told America Ferrera that it was supposed to be a “sexy” Barbie sleepover with lingerie to bring with you. But, it’s all good cause she took part in competitive games with the rest of the cast and Ryan Gosling sent a man in a quilt to quote Braveheart for the slumber party. All in all, I'm sure it's safe to say everyone had a good time at this party and created fun memories with each other.