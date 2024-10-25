Is Patrick Dempsey Returning For Scream 7? Here’s The Latest From The Grey’s Anatomy Alum

The horror genre has been thriving for years, to the joy of fans like myself. Some of the best horror movies returned with new sequels, including Scream. A seventh film is in development, and is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies. But is Patrick Dempsey actually returning to the role of Mark Kincaid? Here's the latest from the Grey's Anatomy icon.

What we know about Scream 7 is very limited, but the longtime fanbase was thrilled when it was confirmed that Neve Campbell was returning as Sidney Prescott, after being noticeably absent from Scream VI. While appearing on The Today Show, Dempsey was asked if he's coming back as Sidney's husband. He responded:

I’m waiting on the script. There has been a conversation about it. I haven’t seen anything yet, so, we’ll see what happens. But, Neve was actually on the show, she played my sister on Grey’s Anatomy, and then we worked together almost 26, 27 years ago. It was ’99, ’98, when we did that.

Well, that seems pretty hopeful. While he hasn't signed on the dotted line, Dempsey has in fact been in talks to finally reprise his character from Scream 3 (which is streaming with a Max subscription) for the first time. Hopefully he inks a deal soon, and we get to see what Sidney and Mark are like as a married couple. The pair were confirmed to be married with kids in 2022's Scream.

As Dempsey mentioned, Campbell played one of McDreamy's sisters in Grey's Anatomy, years after they met and worked together on the third Scream film. They seem to have great chemistry, and Mark is a Scream legacy character that fans have been wanting to see back onscreen for a long time. Later in the same appearance on Today, he seemingly made it clear he'd be down for the Scream 7 gig, saying:

Yeah, I mean, you know, it’s always good to have a job.

Touche. It does seem like the right time to bring Dempsey back into the Scream franchise. After Dewey's death in the fifth movie, there's an open slot for a legacy character in Scream 7. And since Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega both won't be back, the film could use some extra star power.

McDreamy returned to the slasher genre with a major role in Thanksgiving, which is streaming now with a Netflix subscription. So why not once again face off against Ghostface, and work with Neve Campbell again in the process? If so, we'll just have to see if he survives the horror movie.

Scream 7 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on February 27, 2026. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next scary movie.