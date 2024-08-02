It Ends With Us' Colleen Hoover Recalls Lessons She Learned From 50 Shades Of Grey Author When It Comes To Handling Negative Critics
Colleen Hoover opens up about handling hate.
Colleen Hoover’s book It Ends With Us has been the subject of high praise and TikTok virality as well as harsh criticism. Now, with the upcoming film adaptation of the bestselling novel set to premiere on the 2024 movie schedule, a lot of that mixed discourse is being brought back into the spotlight. So, the author is opening up about how she handles the negative critics, and what she’s learned from 50 Shades of Grey author E.L. James when it comes to doing just that.
It Ends With Us will be released in theaters on August 9, and in the time since it was initially announced, it’s been a hot topic of debate. From backlash about how the book depicts domestic violence and the way it's marketed to people taking issue with the casting of Blake Lively, seeing as the character she plays in the book is 23 while she is 36, the harsh criticisms run the gamut. However, while chatting with People, Hoover explained how she handles it and the helpful tips she's learned from 50 Shades author E.L. James:
As I’m sure you remember, the reviews for 50 Shades of Grey weren’t exactly good, and there are many who do not like the movies or the books at all. However, as Hoover noted, her friend and fellow author focuses on the positive.
Earlier in the story, the It Starts With Us author explained that she won’t leave social media, even though she witnesses a lot of negative comments, because there’s also so much positivity there. She likes to interact with fans of her work, and she appreciates their love. To that point, she addressed both the positive and negative feedback she gets, saying:
After going viral on TikTok, becoming a bestseller and promoting an immense amount of discussion online, it will be interesting to see how people who are and are not familiar with the book react to the movie. Already, Blake Lively has addressed nervous fans, and that has helped, and Hoover has spoken highly about the team behind the adaptation. With all that in mind, the author told the outlet:
Now, it will be interesting to see how the film is received from both lovers and critics of the book.
Book-to-screen adaptations always draw debate, especially when it comes to changes made to a given story. However, the It Ends With Us discourse is complex and has been going on for a long time. So, I imagine everything that has been spoken about will be put in the spotlight again when the film comes out.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Overall, though, it sounds like Colleen Hoover is ready for it thanks to advice from E.L. James and her own experience as an author.
You’ll be able to see It Ends With Us in theaters starting August 9.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.